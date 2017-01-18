Fit at 50 … and 60 … and 70 …

92-year-old role model fearlessly leads Tonka’s senior fitness

by Gabby Landsverk, Sun Sailor Newspapers

“Did you know … she’s turning 93 this year!” Many members of Jean McSwiggen’s senior exercise program will enthusiastically share this fact about their fearless leader. While many women consider it poor form to talk about someone’s age, McSwiggen wields her age as a badge of honor symbolizing more than three decades of helping older adults find fitness in their 50s, and far beyond. At 92 years old, Jean McSwiggen still leads senior fitness classes at the Minnetonka Community Center, just as she has for more than 30 years. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Gabby Landsverk)

“She’s amazing. I can’t keep up with her,” said one fitness class participant.

The one-hour sessions meet every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Minnetonka Community Center, starting at 9 a.m. sharp.

“It’s quite the workout. And Jean always remembers everyone’s names, even after meeting them for the first time,” said Sondra Traylor of Minnetonka. “That’s a great example of what exercise does for you when you age.”

Despite the size of the group, McSwiggen’s directions are clearly audible throughout the large space.

“Come on, gang, lift them up,” she shouts in encouragement as the group steps their way through musical aerobics routines.

Loyal members also commented on the extraordinary participation rates of McSwiggen’s classes. Despite freezing temperatures, slick roads and blowing snow, more than two dozen seniors showed up for the morning workout on Jan. 11.

“We’re hearty souls, born in Minnesota,” said one dedicated participant.

McSwiggen’s sessions typically draw groups of 70 or more, with as many as 103 people (the class record) filling the center’s banquet room.

Members come from as far away as Maple Grove to join the program. McSwiggen is from Hopkins, although she previously resided in Glen Lake. Her co-leader, John Nally, 90, is from Robbinsdale.

“It’s so much better than a gym,” Traylor said. “You’re with other people, socializing, getting motivated and getting inspired. It’s amazing.”

The sessions are open to all comers, with a membership fee of $12 for the year, said Senior Services Director Steve Pieh.

“What I think is so cool is that everyone is doing their own thing, at whatever level they’re comfortable with,” Pieh said. “It’s neat that it’s a support group but doesn’t seem like one. People go through hard times or lose loved ones, but they’re here, and there’s value in everyone coming out to be here together. That social aspect is so important.” Groups of 60 or more participants often show up for regular Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning classes through the senior services fitness program. The class leader and role model Jean McSwiggen is active and spry at 92 years old. (Sun Sailor staff photos by Gabby Landsverk)

McSwiggen said she has seen many friendships develop among members of the class, and at least one couple was married after bonding through the senior fitness program over the years.

The fitness sessions began with the help of an aerobics tape from the therapy program at Park Nicollet in St. Louis Park. However, McSwiggen and her co-leader at the time, Dagmer Locke, quickly became bored of the monotonous routine. Locke, however, was musically talented and set to work putting together a series of aerobic exercises to the beat of a variety of songs.

Today, McSwiggen uses the same 30-year-old voiceover recording only for warm ups and cool downs. The rest, she said, are all routines set to lively music, choreographed by Locke, who died in 2009. A park bench outside the community center is dedicated to Locke’s memory.

“I miss her every day,” McSwiggen said. “ She was such a godsend. I wish I could find someone with her talent, because I’m starting to get bored again.”

After 33 years of teaching, it’s no surprise that the routines are old news to McSwiggen. She said she first got involved teaching the senior fitness program during the “gas crunch” of the early 1980s.

“I used to drive to another community center for fitness classes, but I didn’t feel it was ethical to use the gas,” she explained. “So I stopped in and asked if there was a local one. They said ‘Yes there is, and you’re leading it!’” John Nally, the co-leader of Minnetonka’s senior fitness classes, is 90 years old and has been assisting with the program since 1998.

Prior to starting the sessions, McSwiggen made a habit of walking 4 miles in her hilly neighborhood in Glen Lake, or jogging up and down flights of stairs, sometimes as many as 100 flights at a time.

Before then, McSwiggen was a stay-at-home mom for many years.

“Sure I exercised, if you count running after kids as exercise,” she laughed.

McSwiggen and her husband, John, had eight children, seven of them boys.

Prior to raising children, McSwiggen served in the Navy and had attended classes at the University of Minnesota. It was there she met John, also a Navy veteran, and the couple married in 1948.

At the university, McSwiggen studied political science, initially intending to pursue a career in law but she became frustrated with the male-dominated field.

“I thought, ‘These chauvinistic pigs.’ I wasn’t even interested anymore,” she said.

The McSwiggen family, however, went on to become highly educated; all of her children have no less than a master’s degree, and several pursued careers in science and engineers.

“There are more Ph.D.s in this family than I can count,” she said.

Once her children were grown, however, McSwiggen herself returned to the University of Minnesota, and at the age of 50, completed her bachelor’s degree in political science.

McSwiggen was also ahead of her time in other ways. She recalled receiving her first credit card in the mail.

“Back when credit cards first became a thing,” she said. “That’s how old I am.”

When the name on the card read “Mrs. John McSwiggen,” she promptly took it back to the company for a replacement.

“My name isn’t, and hasn’t ever been, John,” she said. “But they told me that was just the way things were done, in those times.” McSwiggen promptly requested a pair of scissors, shredded the card in front the awestruck employees, and left, leaving plastic pieces in her wake. A week later, a new credit card arrived in the mail, inscribed with “Mrs. Jean McSwiggen.”

“You’ve got to say something, otherwise people think they can get away with those things,” she said. “You can’t let them.”

McSwiggen has a wealth of similar stories and reflections on her many years of life experience, thanks to an exceptional memory.

She credits her physical activity for her mental acuity.

“I think it’s the exercise, I really do,” McSwiggen said. “If you just don’t do anything as you get older, you age faster.”

In addition to leading senior citizens in exercise, McSwiggen said she also cares for her husband, who is blind and has Parkinson’s disease.

“He’s a nice guy, he’s not a crab, so I keep him around,” McSwiggen said fondly of her partner of more than 60 years.

In her rare moments of free time, McSwiggen said she enjoys reading and knitting.

Even on her days off, however, she gets up at 6:15 a.m. and walks up and down the stairs to stay moving, and wouldn’t think of missing a session of her fitness class.

“It’s what keeps me going, honestly,” she said. “If I didn’t have this to keep me strong, I don’t know what I’d do.”

Pieh said that Minnetonka’s senior services would be at a loss without McSwiggen.

“She has to keep doing it until I retire. I don’t know how I could ever replace her,” he joked.

From the way McSwiggen’s student greet her with enthusiasm and speak of her with pride, it’s clear that they feel the same way.

“She’s one of a kind,” said yet another of the senior fitness participants. “When I grow up, I want to be Jean.”

Contact Gabby Landsverk at [email protected]