Chill is right for pond hockey tournament

While many Minnesotans are already pining for a spring thaw, J Lindsay is just the opposite.

As one of the owners of the North American Pond Hockey Championships, Lindsay is hoping to feel a chill in the air, leading up to this year’s event Jan. 19-22 on Excelsior Bay.

“I’m praying for cold, the same way a farmer prays for rain,” said Lindsay, who had to call off last year’s tournament because the temperature hit 32 that week and the ice was deemed unsafe. “We are looking for 70-80 [adult] teams and up to 30 youth teams. I anticipate the tournament will sell out.”

Lindsay said the tournament will offer two women’s divisions along with several men’s division. Concord, a team from Edina, won the men’s open title in 2015.

“We will have some players from the Minnesota Whitecaps [a nationally competitive women’s team],” said Lindsay.

The youth portion of the tournament will feature Under-6 and Under-8 girls teams and boys Mite teams.

Lindsay, Steve Youngstedt and Justin Pagel purchased the North American Pond Hockey Championships franchise and maintain it as a charity event. The tournament is dedicated to the late David Bigham, a former Minnetonka High hockey and baseball player, who was Lindsay’s hockey teammate with the St. Paul Vulcans.

Lindsay explained his life-long interest in pond hockey.

“I grew up on a pond in Edina and skated every day,” he said. “Pond hockey is dear to my heart. We think the venue for the North American Pond Hockey Championships is pretty great. We really work on maintaining the ice, and I believe the quality of our ice is better than you will find at any other pond hockey tournament.”

Lindsay, who played collegiate hockey for the University of Denver, said he fully embraces the charitable nature of the tournament.

“The proceeds are donated to charity, even if they’re from the pop or beer you buy at the concessions tent,” he said.

It takes a village to run a tournament of this magnitude, and the directors have lined up more than 100 volunteers to help.

In addition to more than 200 hockey games, the weekend will include concerts, a bean bag tournament and a 5K run on Sunday, the 22nd.

“If we can feel the chill in the air and the sweat on our brow, we will all go home with a smile on our face,” said Lindsay. “We embrace winter and whatever it throws at us. Hopefully, we will have a cold week leading up to the tournament.”

For more information visit pondhockeylakeminnetonka.com, email [email protected] or call 612-747-3030.

