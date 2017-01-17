Edina woman killed in Monday crash in Plymouth

A 25-year-old Edina woman died in a two-vehicle crash on Rockford Road Monday afternoon, according to the Plymouth Police Department.

The multi-injury crash occurred around 2:20 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 9 (Rockford Road) and Northwest Boulevard.

According to the initial investigation, Olusegun Eboreime, 26, of Brooklyn Park, was traveling eastbound on Rockford Road in an Oldsmobile Alero when the vehicle jumped the median, striking a Mercury Villager, driven by Alan Simons, 79 of Plymouth. Simons was traveling westbound on Rockford Road.

A passenger in Eboreime’s vehicle, Anna Isler, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both drivers were transported to North Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts. Isler was not wearing a seat belt. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Plymouth Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the department at 763-509-5160.

The crash is currently under investigation.

