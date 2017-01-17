Westside Progressives meet Jan. 24 in Plymouth

The new administration and Congress may be poised to challenge government support of clean-energy and other environmental-justice projects, leaving some to believe that green investments will suffer. Values-based financial adviser Kelly Guncheon will discuss the impact a changed Washington will have on socially responsible investments at the Tuesday, Jan. 24 meeting of Westside Progressives, a monthly educational forum for progressive-thinkers.

This month’s program will also feature a group discussion about progressives’ view of and potential approaches to the new administration.

A Plymouth resident, Guncheon owns an independent financial planning firm based in St. Louis Park, and founded the monthly forum in 2014.

The non-partisan educational forum encourages civil and thoughtful discussion about progressive issues, normally meets on the third Tuesday of each month at the Church of the Epiphany, at Schmidt Lake Road and Nathan Lane in Plymouth. The cost is $10 lasagna/salad dinner. Doors open at 6 p.m. with dinner at 6:15 p.m. and the program from 6:45-8 p.m.

