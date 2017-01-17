Wazyata High students receive Aspirations in Computing honors

Two Wayzata High School students were recently recognized by the National Center for Women and Information Technology, a nonprofit community of organizations working to increase women’s participation in technology. Wayzata High School students Preeti Pidatala, left, and Ashmita Sarma were recently recognized by the National Center for Women and Information Technology for their accomplishments in computers and technology. (Submitted photo)

Senior Ashmita Sarma has been named an Aspirations in Computing 2017 National Award winner for her accomplishments in computers and technology. Sarma was also named a 2016 Minnesota winner. Sophomore Preeti Pidatala has been named an Aspirations in Computing National Honorable Mention.

Each year, female students in grades 9-12 are eligible to receive recognition for their demonstrated interest and achievements in computing, proven leadership ability, academic performance and plans for post‑secondary education. This year, 50 winners and 350 honorable mentions were selected from more than 3,500 young women nationwide.

Info: aspirations.org