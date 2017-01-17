Arts & Entertainment • Community & People VIDEO and PHOTOS: Korean New Year celebrated in Wayzata Published January 17, 2017 at 8:00 am By Jason Jenkins Brooke Jee-in Newmaster, artistic director for the Jang-Mi Korean Dance and Drum troupe in St. Paul, introduces a group ready to perform boochaechoom, a traditional Korean fan dance on Jan. 14. Families visited Wayzata City Hall to celebrate Korean New Year at an event hosted by the Korean Heritage House. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins) Jang-Mi Korean Dance and Drum members put on a soljanggu drum performance Jan. 14 to celebrate Korean New Year at Wayzata City Hall. Families were invited to dress in traditional clothing and kick off the year of the rooster with traditional Korean dances and drum performances. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins) Jang-Mi Korean Dance and Drum members perform boukchoom, a traditional Korean drum dance, for guests attending the Jan. 14 event Celebrate Asia: Korean New Year at Wayzata City Hall. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins) Jang-Mi Korean Dance and Drum members perform boochaechoom, a traditional Korean fan dance Jan. 14 at Wayzata City Hall for the event Celebrate Asia: Korean New Year. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins) Guests attending the Jan. 14 event Celebrate Asia: Korean New Year at Wayzata City Hall watch as Jang-Mi Korean Dance and Drum troupe members perform samgomoo, a traditional Korean drum dance. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins) Hyun-Sook Han, president of the Korean American Association of Minnesota, talks with guests Jan. 14 at Wayzata City Hall after several drum and dance performances celebrating Korean New Year. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins)