St. Louis Park police blotter

These reports were filed Dec. 25-31 with the St. Louis Park Police Department:
Theft
• Coats were reported stolen from an automobile Dec. 25 on the 7200 block of Walker Street.
• Bicycle theft was reported Dec. 26 on the 4700 block of Park Commons Drive.
• Packages were reported stolen Dec. 26 on the 3000 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
• Auto theft was reported Dec. 26 on the 8500 block of Highway 7.
• Police made an arrest after a report of vehicle theft Dec. 27 on the 1800 block of Quentin Avenue South.
• Truck theft was reported Dec. 27 on the 2500 block of Highway 100 South.
• A radio was reported stolen from an automobile Dec. 27 on the 4300 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
• Package theft was reported Dec. 28 on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.
• Trailer theft was reported Dec. 28 on the 3300 block of Republic Avenue.
• Prescription drug theft was reported Dec. 29 on the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue South.
• Bicycle theft was reported Dec. 30 on the 4100 block of Vernon Avenue South.
•A backpack was reported stolen Dec. 30 on the 3500 block of Highway 100 South.
• A DVD player was reported stolen from an automobile Dec. 31 on the 2600 block of Hampshire Avenue South.
• A purse was reported stolen from an automobile Dec. 31 on the 5500 block of Cedar Lake Road.
• Auto theft was reported Dec. 31 on the 4500 block of Cedar Lake Road.
• A backpack was reported stolen from an automobile Dec. 31 on the 5500 block of Cedar Lake Road.
• Tools were reported stolen from an automobile Dec. 31 on the 3300 block of Aquila Avenue South.
• A coat was reported stolen Dec. 29 on the 3600 block of Phillips Parkways.
Burglary
• Residential burglary was reported Dec. 25 on the 400 block of Shelard Parkway.
• Two incidents of residential burglary were reported Dec. 25 on the 200 block of Shelard Parkway.
• Garage burglary was reported Dec. 27 on the 5900 block of West 34th Street.
• Residential burglary was reported Dec. 28 on the 2000 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
• Police made an arrest after a report of burglary Dec. 30 on the 3700 block of Monterey Drive.
• Residential burglary was reported Dec. 31 on the 3600 block of France Avenue South.
Vandalism
• A lock was reported damaged Dec. 26 on the 2700 block of Utica Avenue South.
• A fence was reported damaged Dec. 27 on the 5100 block of Park Glen Road.
• A vehicle was reported damaged Dec. 27 on the 4900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
• A window was reported damaged Dec. 28 on the 8300 block of West 30 1/2 Street.
•A fence was reported damaged Dec. 28 on the 1400 block of Kentucky Avenue South.
•Graffiti was reported Dec. 27 at West 40th Street and France Avenue South.
• A window was reported damaged Dec. 30 on the 6300 block of Oxford Street.
Other
• A BB gun was recovered Dec. 29 on the 3000 block of Raleigh Avenue South.
• Also reported were two incidents of harassing behavior, two threats, six assaults that led to six arrests, seven domestic disputes, four incidents of driving under the influence, seven hit-and-run crashes involving property damage and 25 other thefts.