St. Louis Park police blotter

These reports were filed Dec. 25-31 with the St. Louis Park Police Department:

Theft

• Coats were reported stolen from an automobile Dec. 25 on the 7200 block of Walker Street.

• Bicycle theft was reported Dec. 26 on the 4700 block of Park Commons Drive.

• Packages were reported stolen Dec. 26 on the 3000 block of Louisiana Avenue South.

• Auto theft was reported Dec. 26 on the 8500 block of Highway 7.

• Police made an arrest after a report of vehicle theft Dec. 27 on the 1800 block of Quentin Avenue South.

• Truck theft was reported Dec. 27 on the 2500 block of Highway 100 South.

• A radio was reported stolen from an automobile Dec. 27 on the 4300 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

• Package theft was reported Dec. 28 on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.

• Trailer theft was reported Dec. 28 on the 3300 block of Republic Avenue.

• Prescription drug theft was reported Dec. 29 on the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue South.

• Bicycle theft was reported Dec. 30 on the 4100 block of Vernon Avenue South.

•A backpack was reported stolen Dec. 30 on the 3500 block of Highway 100 South.

• A DVD player was reported stolen from an automobile Dec. 31 on the 2600 block of Hampshire Avenue South.

• A purse was reported stolen from an automobile Dec. 31 on the 5500 block of Cedar Lake Road.

• Auto theft was reported Dec. 31 on the 4500 block of Cedar Lake Road.

• A backpack was reported stolen from an automobile Dec. 31 on the 5500 block of Cedar Lake Road.

• Tools were reported stolen from an automobile Dec. 31 on the 3300 block of Aquila Avenue South.

• A coat was reported stolen Dec. 29 on the 3600 block of Phillips Parkways.

Burglary

• Residential burglary was reported Dec. 25 on the 400 block of Shelard Parkway.

• Two incidents of residential burglary were reported Dec. 25 on the 200 block of Shelard Parkway.

• Garage burglary was reported Dec. 27 on the 5900 block of West 34th Street.

• Residential burglary was reported Dec. 28 on the 2000 block of Louisiana Avenue South.

• Police made an arrest after a report of burglary Dec. 30 on the 3700 block of Monterey Drive.

• Residential burglary was reported Dec. 31 on the 3600 block of France Avenue South.

Vandalism

• A lock was reported damaged Dec. 26 on the 2700 block of Utica Avenue South.

• A fence was reported damaged Dec. 27 on the 5100 block of Park Glen Road.

• A vehicle was reported damaged Dec. 27 on the 4900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

• A window was reported damaged Dec. 28 on the 8300 block of West 30 1/2 Street.

•A fence was reported damaged Dec. 28 on the 1400 block of Kentucky Avenue South.

•Graffiti was reported Dec. 27 at West 40th Street and France Avenue South.

• A window was reported damaged Dec. 30 on the 6300 block of Oxford Street.

Other

• A BB gun was recovered Dec. 29 on the 3000 block of Raleigh Avenue South.

• Also reported were two incidents of harassing behavior, two threats, six assaults that led to six arrests, seven domestic disputes, four incidents of driving under the influence, seven hit-and-run crashes involving property damage and 25 other thefts.