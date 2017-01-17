Minnetonka High School VANTAGE students compete in ‘Shark Tank’ competition

< > Minnetonka High School VANTAGE Global Business program hosted a “Shark Tank” competition Jan. 11 where teams presented a business plan. One team included, left to right, Zane Bush, Oliver Thomasson and Sam Durkee. Their Palette app helps provide a more personalized dining experience. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Paige Kieffer)

Minnetonka High School juniors and seniors participating in the VANTAGE global business program competed Jan. 11 in a “Shark Tank” style competition.

The competition started with early last week with 20 teams of global business students. The teams developed ideas for a new business and then pitched their idea as a formal business plan to a panel of judges from the local business community. The final four teams competed at the finals event at Minnetonka High School.

The judging team of “sharks” included Ben Marks from Marks Group Wealth Management; John Groton, of Thrivent Financial; Ann Senn, a retired business coach and author; Mark Werley of Werley Marketing Consulting and Pam Langseth, a Minnetonka School Board member and acting executive director at The Open Hands Foundation.

This is the fourth annual competition at the school and the first time the event was open to the public.

“A big part of the curriculum is to develop a business plan, and rather than then working on this in a vacuum and get graded on it, we thought it would be fun to throw them together and make it into a competition,” said Dick Hurrelbrink, VANTAGE director. “Then you add in the popularity of a show like ‘Shark Tank,’ which has laid the groundwork for it, and it peaks the kids’ interest.”

Global business instructor Stephanie Lolich added that the competition “teaches them confidence, the value of research, teamwork but really it takes all the content from global business and they then apply it and see how it works in the real world.”

VANTAGE is a yearlong program for juniors and seniors. Students meet for the first few hours of school, where they are given a more hands-on learning experience in their given field.

The current areas of study include business analytics, global business, design and marketing, digital journalism, food science, health care and sports science, project-based engineering and Ppsychology of learning.

All of the students have a mentor whose profession is in the field the students are studying.

“VANTAGE is all about taking rigorous content and making it real,” Hurrelbrink said.

The prize for the winner of the competition was a bobble-head shark doll and bragging rights. In addition, all the global business teams who participated in the competition will have a chance to enter in the Feb. 10 St. Thomas Business Plan competition. Prizes include more than $20,000 to start the presented business.

“The presentations that they’re giving are professional level and it’s impressive to see this kind of work from high-schoolers,” said Jeffrey Erickson, high school principal.

Groups were judged on the viability of their business idea, understanding of revenues and expenses, brand positioning and competitive advantage, presentation and response to questions.

The winning team was Jacob Schultz, Trent Beakley and Evan Dion for their video game app, TeamUp. The app matches video game players with a similar skill level.

“Over the summer we were given a task of coming up with five business ideas,” said Beakley. “I was playing video games when I had to do the assignment. I ultimately came up with the idea when I was paired with a bad player.”

“People are paired together but they are not compatible,” Dion added,

“You’ll get a game where you’re trying to pull the weight while your teammates are sitting in a corner,” Schultz said. “It kills the fun of the game and it is a problem we wanted to fix.”

Throughout the semester, the team enhanced and modified their business plan to appeal to video game players.

“It makes a lot of work to match up the right people when playing video games, because so many different types of people play video games,” Dion said. “This gives you a chance to connect with people you might not would’ve been able to connect with before.”

The second-place winner was the app, Plateworthy, that included team members Hunter Abraham and Joey Sigel. Their app advertises and sells leftover food from a variety of local restaurants at a discounted price.

Another finalist team included Zane Bush, Oliver Thomasson and Sam Durkee, who created an app that creates personalized dining options and allows the user to make reservations.

The app, RoadRunner was created by the finalist team including Tyler Fahning, Owen Freese and Scott Millard. The app advertises marathons and allows users to sign up for events. The app also tracks location, time and health information as a runner participates in the marathon.

