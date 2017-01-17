Hopkins School finance committee predicts dismal forecast for state funding

by Gabby Landsverk, Sun Sailor Newspapers

The Hopkins School Board has accepted recommendations, from the district citizen’s financial advisory committee, that anticipate state funding will increase by 0.5 percent and salaries will increase by 4 percent annually through 2021.

“It doesn’t take a genius financial mind to see that results in expenses that have to be looked at,” said committee member Dave Koppe. “You could hope for more, but it’s safe and conservative, so for planning purposes it’s a good place to be.”

According to Supt. John Schultz, the committee report is the beginning of work on the district’s 2017-18 budget.

The committee is comprised of community members with financial expertise serving as a long-term advisory group to the school board. Members meet with Schultz and John Toop, district director of business services, four times a year to provide recommendations for the district’s financial planning.

“It’s a committee that really thinks of everything,” Schultz said.

Koppe explained that about 70 percent of revenue in the district is provided by the state, through the per-student funding formula.

However, historically, annual increases to that formula have varied, from 3 percent in good years to no increase in other years. None of the state increases have kept pace with the cost of inflation, however, making it necessary for districts to trim budgets.

The largest portion of the district’s expenses are salaries, wages and benefits for staff members and faculty, Koppe added.

Negotiated contracts with teachers provide for a 4-percent annual increase in salaries. Utility costs are budgeted to increase by 3 percent annually, while all other budgeted expenses from the district are estimated to increase by 2 percent each year.

In addition, district enrollment is projected to decline slightly during the next three to five years, Koppe added, creating an estimated funding gap of $316,269 for the 2017-18 fiscal year, and $81,066 in 2018-19.

In spite of the conservative estimate for state funding, Koppe said the district is well-situated to manage financially, having maintained a fund balance of just under 10 percent of revenue.

“Looking at the district, the financial condition or unassigned fund balance is very good right now,” Koppe said. “We’re in the middle of the road in terms of our fund balance. There are some higher, some lower, but we’re looking pretty good.”

The current unassigned fund balance was reported at $8.7 million or 9.73 percent of revenues.

Toop added that the balance provides some flexibility in cushioning the impact of any legislative changes, reducing the need for immediate budget reductions.

Koppe said that budget reductions could be more significant during the next three or four years, if the predictions of the low state increases prove accurate.

“Over the next two years, it looks fairly decent under those assumptions,” Koppe said. “I think the revenue number is really going to be challenging from the state.”

He expressed confidence, however, that the district would be able to maintain a satisfactory financial standing: the board’s policy is to keep the fund balance above 6 percent of revenue.

The committee recommended maintaining an unassigned fund balance as close to 10 percent as possible, in line with the district auditor’s recommendations of a fund balance of 8-15 percent.

While the board expressed disappointment with the outlook for state education funding in the future, the recommendation was unanimously accepted.

“It’s troubling that it’s half a percent. That is realistic,” said Wendy Donovan, board chair. “You’re as optimistic as I am, which is not at all, unfortunately. We’re going to have to do more with what we have.”

Treasurer Steve Adams agreed.

“I looked at that and thought ‘Can’t we do better than that?’ Then I looked at our current legislature and I think that’s realistic,” he said. “It’s better to take more of a conservative stance.”

Koppe said one difficulty in managing the district’s finances would be informing district residents about the need for budget reductions.

“I think the vast majority of Minnesota don’t understand that number and don’t understand what happens with school financing in terms of being so low,” Koppe said. “That increase is pretty small.”

Donovan emphasized the importance of communicating that the district values.

“We so value our teachers and what they do and we want to give them a raise, but we don’t get any money. It’s a vicious cycle,” she said.

She added that while she hopes for better news from legislature, it is prudent for the board to prepare for state funding to fall short.

“Maybe we’ll be surprised in May,” the board chair said. “But at least we’ll be ready either way.”

