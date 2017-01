Jim Davis took the oath of office as a Plymouth City Council member representing Ward 3 during the regular meeting Jan. 10. Davis, an 18-year Plymouth resident, recently served six years on the city planning commission. By day, Davis is a finance manager for BAE Systems a global 500 defense company. After taking the oath of office, Davis thanked the residents for their confidence saying, “I look forward to the next four years.” (Photo courtesy of the City of Plymouth)