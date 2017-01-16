Included in the Wayzata police reports Jan. 3-9 were these incidents:

One missing person, four motor vehicle crashes involving property damage, one grass or brush fire, two reports of hazardous road conditions, one sudden death, seven other medical calls, one wellbeing check on an adult, one trespass warning or order, three reports of a disturbance, four reports of suspicion, three driving or traffic complaints, one verbal warning for a noise violation, one animal complaint or check, one animal impound, one call to assist in adult protection, one call to assist in child protection, four business alarms, one home alarm and five calls to assist another department.

Jan. 3 – A 53-year-old Georgia female was arrested on two outstanding warrants on the 100 block of Central Avenue North. The woman paid cash bail and was released with a court date.

Jan. 3 – Police received a call from the 100 block of Wooddale Avenue regarding the city’s construction noise ordinance. An officer advised the construction worker not to begin work until 7 a.m.

Jan. 3 – A report of a disturbance in a parking lot on the 1300 block of Wayzata Boulevard East. The area was checked, but officers were unable to locate the source of the disturbance.

Jan. 3 – A report of a domestic assault on the 1400 block of Wayzata Boulevard East. The parties were separated and charges were referred.

Jan. 5 – A report of an employee theft on the 500 block of Tamarack Avenue in Long Lake. This case is under investigation.

Jan. 5 – A 65-year-old Minneapolis male was arrested on an outstanding warrant at County Road 101 and Harmony Circle. The man paid cash bail and was released with a court date.

Jan. 6 – A report of a business burglary resulting in a loss of $330 on the 200 block of Lake Street East.

Jan. 6 – A reported theft of a baby Jesus statue and cradle from an outdoor nativity set on the 100 block of Wayzata Boulevard West. A loss of approximately $300 was reported.

Jan. 7 – A report of two suspicious males with brooms in a parking lot on the 100 block of Superior Boulevard. The area was checked, but the males in question were not located.

Jan. 7 – A report of a dispute between two parties in a parking lot on the 1300 block of Wayzata Boulevard East. An officer mediated the situation.

Jan. 8 – A report of a missing vulnerable adult on the 600 block of Harmony Circle. The man was located and transported home.

Jan. 9 – A 32-year-old Blaine male was arrested for fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle on the 100 block of Wayzata Boulevard West.

Jan. 9 – The Wayzata Fire Department responded to a report of a brush fire on the 600 block of Harmony Circle.

Jan. 9 – A report of a suspicious male loitering in front of a business on the 1100 block of Wayzata Boulevard East. It was learned that the male was waiting for co-workers to arrive.