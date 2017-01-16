Minnetonka/Hopkins police reports, Jan. 6 – 13

Minnetonka

The Minnetonka Police Department reported these incidents Jan. 6-13:

Theft: 16000 block of Wayzata Boulevard, 4100 block of Victoria Street, 10500 block of Crestridge Drive, 13200 block of Ridgedale Drive, 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard, 4900 block of Birchwood Lane, 16200 block of Wayzata Boulevard, 12300 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

Robbery: No incidents reported.

Burglary: No incidents reported.

DWI: Intersection of Interstate 394 and County Road 15, Intersection of Minnetonka Boulevard and Highway 169, 11700 block of Minnetonka Boulevard, 9700 Waterstone Place.

Property Damage: No incidents reported.

Assault: 10100 block of Minnetonka Boulevard, 11100 block of Bren Road West.

Domestic: No incidents reported.

Fraud: 18700 block of Clear View Court, 3700 block of Elmwood Place.

Hopkins

The Hopkins Police Department reported these incidents Jan. 6-13:

Theft: 1700 block of Highway 7, 800 block of Mainstreet, 00 block of Saint Albans Road West, 500 block of Second Avenue South, 500 block of Blake Road North, 1600 block of Mainstreet.

Burglary: No incidents reported.

Robbery: No incidents reported.

Property Damage: 1100 block of Hiawatha Avenue.

DWI: Intersection of Seventeenth Avenue North and Third Street North.

Assault: 100 block of Blake Road North, 11100 block of Bren Road West.

Domestic: No incidents reported.

Fraud: 1500 block of Highway 7, 1000 block of First Street South,

Other: Threats reported in the 400 block of Van Buren Avenue North.

Data taken from RAIDS Online database and Minnetonka and Hopkins Police Department reports.