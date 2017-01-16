Minnetonka Council approves SWRLT funding agreements

by Gabby Landsverk, Sun Sailor Newspapers

The Minnetonka City Council unanimously approved funding agreements Jan. 9 for the Southwest Light Rail Transit Green Line Extension, including the locally-request 17th Avenue extension and $2 million in general funding for the project.

The council previously approved a master funding agreement in February 2015, along with two subordinate funding agreements for a 17th Avenue extension design and the Smetana station design. The council later decide not to proceed with the Smetana station design as the project was not financially feasible.

The most recent subordinate funding agreement commits the city to funding for the 17th Avenue extension project, which extends from 17th Avenue in Hopkins to K-Tel Drive in Minnetonka to provide additional pedestrian and vehicle access to the Shady Oak light rail station, according to the staff report.

The agreement also includes additional costs recommended by city staff members such as installation of storm water utility casings, fencing and additional retaining wall staining.

“These would be consistent and in line with other city projects,” said Will Manchester, city engineer.

The city’s cost for the 17th Avenue extension is $904,176, as determined by the Metropolitan Council. Payment will be allocated with $730,000 from the street improvement fund, $210,00 from the utility fund, and $80,000 each from the electric franchise and storm water funds.

The cost of the additional projects are estimated at $667,302, to be provided from the street improvement and storm water funds.

The cost of the project is divided into three scheduled payments. The first payment, 25 percent of the total, is anticipated to be due this summer. An additional 50 percent of the project costs would be paid in February 2018, with the remainder due the following year.

Mayor Terry Schneider commented that although the cost is significant, the benefits of the project would pay for itself over time.

“I think there is adequate opportunity to be creative in how we structure that redevelopment … and I believe there’s a clear way to fully refund all of those funds,” Schneider said. “We have to pay for it up front because otherwise we wouldn’t be able to do any of this, but we’re doing it because we think there’s great future potential. The creativity part is how do we tap into that to recoup our costs.”

Councilmember Brad Weirsum agreed that it was a good investment.

“Nobody likes extra expenses. I don’t,” said Weirsum. “We want to see the light rail happen and we’re committed. There’s part of me that says, well, that extra cost, we could do this without some of those aesthetic things. But that doesn’t seem very Minnetonka-like. We could go the cheap way and save maybe a couple hundred dollars, which is not insignificant, but I think that’s out of character for this city on a project we believe in.”

The city also approved designations for the $2 million in funding allocated to the light rail project in July 2015 Some $750,000 of that amount was designated through the city’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority levy. Of the remaining $1.25 million, staff members recommended that $475,000 be designated from the street improvement fund; $475,000 from the electric franchise fund; and $300,000 from the storm water fund.

The payments would be scheduled in three equal amounts of $666,666 due in March of 2018, 2019 and 2020.

In other business, the council authorized the first of several work agreements with Xcel for new underground electric lines, to replace existing overhead power lines, on Plymouth Road and Crosby Road. Phase one of the Plymouth Road project, from just south of Interstate 394 to north of Ridgedale Drive, is estimated at $110,480, including removal of existing overhead lines. The second work agreement, which will cover installation of underground power lines on Crosby Road from the Wayzata border to McGinty Road West, is estimated at $453,661.

The city also approved the final plat for the Rize at Opus Park development on Bren Road East, a redevelopment project slated to bring more than 300 housing units to the area.

