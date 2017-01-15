St. Louis Park Senior Program highlights

The St. Louis Park Senior Program is highlighting these activities:

• Oil painting classes with retired art teacher Gerri Reid begin Monday, Jan. 23. The class for beginning students will be 10 a.m.-noon. Advanced students meet 1-3 p.m.

• Instructor David Jones will present “Apollo: Why We Went to the Moon” 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.

• Explore barns with instructor Doug Ohman 1-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. “Heart of the Farm – Barns of Minnesota” tells a story from the early days of statehood through the era of agribusiness.

• Landmark Tours will present a travel preview 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.

All classes are at the Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd. For more information and to register, call 952-928-6444. Members of the St. Louis Park Senior Program receive discounts on fees.