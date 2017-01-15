St. Louis Park roller disco supports Minnetonka nonprofit

Reach for Resources is hosting an ‘80s roller disco 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Roller Garden, 5622 W. Lake St. in St. Louis Park.

Organizers encourage participants to wear their 1980s threads. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.

Reach for Resources Inc. is a Minnetonka-based nonprofit with a mission to support individuals with disabilities and mental illness. The organization provides individualized services designed to maximize independence, promote community involvement and improve physical and mental wellbeing.

Info and registration: reachforresources.org