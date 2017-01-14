South Lake Minnetonka Public Safety report: Dec. 27-Jan. 4

Deephaven Police reports

Included in the Deephaven Police reports for December were 226 written citations, 111 radio calls, 74 citations for speeding, five citations driving after suspension, three citations for driving after revocation, 120 verbal warnings, 28 written warnings, two cases of driving while impaired, 16 medical calls, three car crashes and 19 alarms. There were six permits issues to acquire a handgun.

Deephaven Police assisted South Lake Minnetonka Police Department nine times, Minnetonka Police five times, Edina Police once and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office once.

Deephaven Police was assisted three times by the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department and once by the Wayzata Police Department.

Excelsior Fire District reports

Included in the Excelsior Fire District Dec. 26-Jan. 1 reports were these incidents:

Dec. 27 – Fire alarm at Interlachen Place in Tonka Bay.

Dec. 27 – Wire down at George Street in Excelsior.

Dec. 27 – Medical at Greenwood Circle in Greenwood.

Dec. 28 – Medical at Summerville Road in Deephaven.

Dec. 28 – Fire alarm at Second Street in Excelsior.

Dec. 28 – Medical at Greenwood Circle in Greenwood.

Dec. 28 – Medical at James Avenue in Deephaven.

Dec. 28 – Medical at Birch Bluff Road in Shorewood.

Dec. 29 – Medical at Peach Circle in Shorewood.

Dec. 29 – Medical at Excelsior Boulevard in Excelsior.

Dec. 30 – Medical at Minnetonka Boulevard in Deephaven.

Dec. 30 – Medical at Third Street in Excelsior.

Dec. 31 – Medical at Byron Circle in Greenwood.

Dec. 31 – Medical at Third Avenue in Excelsior.

Jan. 1 – Medical at William Street in Excelsior.

South Lake Police reports

Included in the South Lake Police Dec. 29-Jan. 4 reports were these incidents:

Dec. 29 – Pine City male was arrested for a domestic assault at Carrie Lane in Shorewood.

Dec. 29 – More than $1,300 worth of jewelry stolen.

Dec. 29 – More than $250 worth of products were shoplifted from Kowalski’s in Excelsior.

Dec. 29 – Excelsior city workers found various pieces of opened and unopened mail at three addresses in Excelsior.

Dec. 29 – Noise complaint on Linden Street in Excelsior.

Dec. 30 – Officers located a barred owl that appeared to be struck by a vehicle in Highway 7. Officers retrieved the owl and it was transported to the University of Minnesota Emergency Vet Clinic.

Dec. 31 – Report of a package in the roadway.

Dec. 31 – Officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle and suspicious noises at Howards Point Marina. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle or noises.

Dec. 31 – Officers responded to a report of fireworks in Manor Park in Shorewood. Upon arrival officers didn’t hear any fireworks in the area but did hear fireworks from Deephaven and Chanhassen.

Jan. 1 – Suspicious vehicle reported on Crabapple Lane in Tonka Bay. Officers found the vehicle and found nothing suspicious.

Jan. 1 – Officers responded to a disturbance on Third Avenue in Excelsior. All parties agreed to separate for the evening.

Jan. 1 – Chaska male was arrested for giving officers a false name, possession of a dangerous weapon and driving after suspension after he was stopped for a traffic violation near Highways 41 and 7 in Shorewood.

Jan. 2 – Noise complaint on First Street in Excelsior.

Jan. 2 – Multiple vehicle crash on Highways 7 and 41 in Shorewood. No injuries were reported.

Jan. 3 – Officers responded to a call of shots heard on Timber Lane in Shorewood. Officers checked the area and did not see or hear anything.

Jan. 3 – Two vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 7 in Shorewood. No injuries were reported.

Jan. 4 – Two vehicles were involved in a crash on Yellowstone Trail in Shorewood. No injuries were reported.