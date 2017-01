Meadow Ridge Elementary will host an International Night 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at the school, 17905 County Rd. 47, Plymouth.

The school, which opened in the fall, will offer families the chance to celebrate diversity and become familiar with traditions and customs around the world. Guests can also sample foods and watch cultural performances.

The festival will feature booths showcasing the countries of Australia, Germany, China, Russia, India and Columbia.