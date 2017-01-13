Wayzata School Board member Linda Cohen honored with state award

Wayzata School Board member Linda Cohen has been named to the Minnesota School Boards Association’s 2017 All State School Board, the organization’s most prestigious annual award. Cohen

According to the school district, Cohen is only the second Wayzata School Board member to receive this honor, and one of only seven All State Board honorees from across the state this year. Former Wayzata School Board member Patricia Gleason received the award in 2006.

Cohen has been a member of the Wayzata School Board since 2000 and has served in every position on the board (chair, vice chair, treasurer and clerk) during her 16-year tenure. She most recently served as chair in 2014 and 2015. Cohen has also served on the University of Minnesota’s Board of Regents since 2007.

When nominating Cohen for the award, fellow board members pointed to Cohen’s exemplary leadership during a time demographic changes, ongoing financial challenges, sustained and robust resident student growth in the district and educational evolution in the areas of content, delivery and philosophy.

“The All State School Board represents the highest example of board service,” said Minnesota School Boards Association Executive Director Kirk Schneidawind. “These are school board members who are committed to student achievement, determined to build support for their local schools and unwavering in their pursuit of what’s best for students.”

Wayzata Schools Supt. Chace Anderson also noted Cohen’s many contributions to the betterment of the district.

“Each and every day, thousands of students are receiving a better education because of Linda’s dedicated efforts,” Anderson said. “She has contributed to the development of an educational program in Wayzata that is second to none. Many of our students’ successes can be attributed to Linda’s tireless efforts to establish effective policies that help ensure a quality experience for all students.”

LaDonna Hoy, executive director of Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners echoed the superintendent’s comments.

“Linda is the kind of wise and seasoned leader every effective board dreams of,” Hoy said. “Her commitment to the pursuit of excellence for each and every student all along the way – no matter the challenge – inspires the best in all of us who have the privilege of working with her.”

Cohen will be honored at Minnesota School Boards Association’s annual leadership conference Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Minneapolis Convention Center.