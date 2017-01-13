Or Emet will host discussion in St. Louis Park on Dakota Access Pipeline protests

Or Emet will host a presentation on the connections between Minnesota and ongoing protests over the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Presenter Kathy Hollander specializes in studying oil extraction and oil transportation across Minnesota. She will discuss the link between protests in North Dakota and Minnesota’s organized movement against the pipeline.

Hollander is a full-time volunteer with MN350, a grassroots organization dedicated to raising awareness of climate change in Minnesota and beyond.

The event will be 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, in the Beit Knesset, Room M-28, at the Sabes Jewish Community Center, 4330 Cedar Lake Road S. in St. Louis Park.

A short humanistic Jewish Sabbath service will precede the program. A reception will follow.

Info: [email protected] or oremet.org