Missing Deephaven resident found safe

According to the Deephaven Police and South Lake Minnetonka Police Department, helicopters circled through Deephaven on the night of Jan. 12, searching for a missing 56-year-old woman.

Deephaven Police, Excelsior Fire District, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnetonka Police Department, Orono Police Department and South Lake Minnetonka Police responded to the 5500 block of Vine Hill Road at 8:30 p.m. after receiving a call from the woman’s family.

The missing woman was later located in the garage of her home at 11:57 p.m. after he sent was picked up by canines. She was transported to the hospital as she was displaying signs of hypothermia, and is expected to recover.

Contact Paige Kieffer at [email protected]