District 45 representatives identify legislative priorities

Only days after ringing in the new year, legislators across the state returned to the capitol for the 2017 session.

Key topics are likely to include health care, education, transportation, taxes and infrastructure.

The District 45 representatives have shared their priorities about some of those key topics.

Education

Rep. Lyndon Carlson, representing House District 45A, said Minnesota needs to increase funding for education.

“Some of the important areas of need for our local schools are an increase in the foundation aid formula, the special education formula, and investments in early childhood education to help address the achievement gap,” he said.

Sen. Ann Rest, representing Senate District 45, said she will work to ensure that the three school districts within the district receive adequate state revenue to provide a quality education to students.

According to Rep. Mike Freiberg, who represents House District 45B, Robbinsdale Area Schools is planning for potential budget cuts because of the new Republican majority in the state House and Senate.

“As the parent of a child in the district, this is alarming to me,” Freiberg said. “I will fight efforts to undermine and underfund our schools and work to make sure our schools get the resources they need.”

Transportation

Freiberg, a Blue Line Extension supporter, is hopeful that the light rail project will move forward now that the Southwest Light Rail has received engineering approval.

Rest, also a supporter of the Blue Line Extension, said she will continue to author legislation that will help make the project, to build the line connecting Brooklyn Park, Crystal, Robbinsdale and Golden Valley to Target Field Station in Minneapolis and the rest of the light rail transit system, possible.

Carlson said the legislature needs a balanced approach to transportation funding.

“Legislation that invests in roads, bridges and transit,” he said.

Infrastructure

Rest said she will listen to local authorities and elected bodies and represent their needs when it comes to infrastructure.

Freiberg said beyond the Blue Line Extension, he will support bonding and other infrastructure projects within the district that were not funded in the last session, such as the Highway 55 and Douglas Drive intersection improvements and the DeCola Ponds flood mitigation project in Crystal, Golden Valley and New Hope.

Carlson is focused on the same projects in addition to needed improvements to Hennepin Technical College and North Hennepin Community College in Brooklyn Park.

How will the lack of passed bills during the 2016 session affect the 2017 session?

“The lack of a bonding bill was a major disappointment in the 2016 session,” Freiberg said. “Further, the inability of legislative leaders to come to agreement on a special session framework that would provide relief for health insurance premiums was disappointing.”

Freiberg is hopeful many of the issues from last session can be resolved this year.

Rest was equally frustrated by last year’s results.

“The lost opportunity to give relief to those in the individual market was a disgrace,” she said.

According to Rest, it was straightforward short term relief. The 2016 tax bill was also a missed opportunity she said.

She believes it is not likely a public works bill of any size will come from this session.

Carlson said the legislature must address three important issues from last year, a capital investment bill, a transportation bill and a tax bill.

“Another important issue that needs early action is the increase in health care costs that many Minnesotans are experiencing,” he said.

How do you anticipate having a Republican majority in the House/Senate will impact the work/results within the capitol this session?

According to Carlson, important issues that need to be addressed this session are jobs and economic development, education, transportation and health care costs.

“It is my hope that the Republican majority is willing to work with the DFL minority and Governor Dayton to help move Minnesota in a positive direction,” he said.

Freiberg said the last time both the House and Senate were led by Republicans, in 2011-12, divisive constitutional amendments were put on the ballot and state government shutdown.

He is hopeful this session will be more productive than those sessions.

Rest simply said she will wait and see.

“I don’t recall there being a one-vote majority in the Senate since I have been there,” she said. “I believe it is mandate for us to work together and avoid extreme agendas. The biggest priority is to fulfill the constitutional requirement for a balanced budget. All of us should work for compromise.”

The Minnesota legislature is expected to adjourn around May 22.

For more information, visit leg.state.mn.us.

Contact Gina Purcell at [email protected]