Wayzata officials discuss snow plowing plans for Bushaway Road trail

Only northern section of trail will be maintained this winter

Wayzata will begin performing winter maintenance on a section of the bicycle/pedestrian trail that runs along Bushaway Road.

According to Wayzata Director of Public Works Dave Dudinsky, the city has been in talks with Hennepin County following comments from residents wondering why the trail had not been plowed so far this winter.

Dudinsky, during the Jan. 3 city council meeting, said the primary reason for the trail not being plowed is because the county is not entirely finished with road improvements and have not officially turned maintenance responsibility over to the city.

Bushaway Road (County Road 101) reopened in early November after more than two years of reconstruction work. On the causeway over the Grays Bay, work remains to finish installment of the railing for the sidewalk, which will remain closed until completed.

Dudinsky said the county has given approval for Wayzata to remove snow and open the section of trail from Wayzata Boulevard to McGinty Road.

“That area is complete enough that there’s not a problem, but south of there, from McGinty to the Gray’s Bay bridge, there are two areas that are closed,” Dudinsky said.

The sections of the trail are closed because of unsafe conditions caused by gaps in the trail’s cable railing. One area, Dudinsky said, is incomplete and another area was damaged by a car.

Wayzata does not typically maintain the trails that run through the city, like the Dakota Rail Trail and Luce Line Trail.

“This is the first time that we have a trail that was planned for us to do snow maintenance in the wintertime,” Dudinsky said.

The public works director said snow removal for the section of Bushaway Road trail will typically take place no sooner than the second day after a snow event of two or more inches.

Beginning next year, the entire trail will be maintained during winters. When completed, the trail will interconnect with Minnetonka’s trail system.

Contact Jason Jenkins at [email protected]