Top Sports Achievers for 2016

< > Versatile volleyball standout Jasmyn Martin will transition from Hopkins High to the University of Minnesota program. (Photo by Mark Trockman - trockstock.com)

Pros, amateurs enjoy success

As is the case most years, Hopkins-Minnetonka Area athletes enjoyed championship seasons in 2016.

The Minnetonka Millers cruised to their 13th state Class A Amateur Baseball Tournament title at Red Haddox Field in Bloomington. Joe Shallenberger won his fourth state Class A Most Valuable Player plaque.

Minnetonka won its first state girls basketball title, taking down Hopkins in the finals behind the play of senior Courtney Fredrickson. Ashley Bates and Nia Hollie starred for Hopkins.

Minnetonka’s Bella Lambert won the State Class AA singles title at Baseline Tennis Center.

In spring sports, Minnetonka High added more state gold when golfer Ben Sigel took the state Class AAA title.

On the pro side, Minnetonka High graduates Beau Allen and Jake Gardiner continued their success as did Hopkins graduate Kris Humphries. Allen helped the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Vikings in an NFL game with his staunch defensive line play. Gardiner continued his superb all-around play as a defenseman for the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs. He finished the 2015-16 season with 31 points on seven goals and 24 assists. Humphries is with the Atlanta Hawks this season.

Minnetonka hockey player Presley Norby finished her senior year as Ms. Hockey of Minnesota. She had 33 goals in her final year with the Skippers.

Following are bioclips of the Hopkins-Minnetonka Area’s Top 30 Sports Achievers of 2016 as selected by the Sun Newspapers’ sports department.

Joe Abellera

Abellera, the Hopkins High graduate, helped the Minnetonka Millers win the State Class A Amateur Baseball Tournament. He batted second and played first base for the state champs, maintaining his career batting average, which sits in the .370 range. Abellera helped Minnetonka outscore its opponents 479-135.

Ashley Akin

The Hopkins High girls soccer forward was chosen first-team All-State for the second consecutive year in 2016. She led the Royals to second place in the Lake Conference.

Beau Allen

The former Minnetonka High nose tackle is a fixture in the defensive line for the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles. He has 28 tackles through Christmas weekend play. Allen was All-State for the Tonka Skippers and played four years at the University of Wisconsin.

Renae Anderson

Anderson placed fifth in the State Nordic Skiing Meet at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik. She posted a combined time of 33 minutes, 33 seconds. Anderson also qualified for the State Class AA Girls Cross Country Meet.

Ashley Bates

The Hopkins High girls basketball guard led the Royals to second place in the 2016 State Class 4A Tournament. Bates was All-Lake Conference for the third time and passed the 1,000-point mark in career scoring during her senior year.

Claire Benton

Hopkins High’s Athena Award winner for 2016 was the Lake Conference Nordic skiing champion and went on to earn 10th place at the State Meet in Biwabik.

Don Carruth

The 79-year-old Minnetonka athlete was inducted into the Minnesota Sports Federation Hall of Fame in recognition of his excellence in the slowpitch ranks.

Amir Coffey

The 6-foot-8 left-handed guard led the Hopkins High boys basketball team to the state Class 4A title in 2016, averaging 20 points per game. He is now starting for the University of Minnesota as a true freshman.

Seth Eliason

Eliason starred for the Hopkins High boys cross country and track teams in 2016. He won Lake Conference and Section 6AA individual titles in cross country before placing fourth in the State Class AA Meet. In track, he anchored Hopkins to the state title in the 4×800-meter relay with a time of 7:44.56. Also running on the relay were Hunter Staack, Sam Branson and Jack Henschel. Eliason added a sixth place in the open 800.

Courtney Fredrickson

Fredrickson finished her five-year varsity basketball career as Minnetonka’s all-time leading scorer on the girls side. She was All-Lake Conference each of her five seasons and helped the Skippers win their first state title in her senior season.

Ellie Fromstein

The 2016 Hopkins High graduate was the Minnesota female Mercury Award winner for her performance as a Jewish athlete in her senior year. Fromstein, who is now playing rugby for Penn State University, also starred in soccer during her years as a Royal.

Kate Glover

Glover, the standout defenseman for the Hopkins/St. Louis Park co-op high school girls hockey team, has signed a National Letter of Intent to play for Harvard University next season. She was selected to the All-Lake Conference team for 2015-16 and has also lettered in swimming for Hopkins High.

Jake Gardiner

The former Minnetonka High and University of Wisconsin hockey defenseman is one of the mainstays for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the NHL. Gardiner had 31 points on seven goals and 24 assist. This season, as of Christmas day, he had 17 points on six goals and 11 assists.

Owen Hoeft

After leading Hopkins High’s boys cross country team to its first state title in the fall of 2015, Hoeft continued his success on the track in 2016 with a fourth-place finish in the 1,600-meter run at the State Class AA Meet. He is now running at the University of Minnesota.

Nia Hollie

A four-year starter for the Hopkins High girls basketball team, Hollie was a four-time All-Lake Conference selection and finished her career as one of the leading scorers in school history.

Kris Humphries

The 6-foot-9 power forward, who led Hopkins High to a state boys basketball title, is playing for the Atlanta Hawks of the NBA this winter. He is coming off the bench, averaging 4.1 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.

Katie Johnson

The 23-year-old Hopkins rugby player represented the United States in the Olympic Games as a member of the women’s rugby sevens team. Johnson helped Team USA to a 3-2-1 record.

Jon Koch

The Hopkins High baseball star had an outstanding season at the plate and on the mound in 2016. He played for the West team in the Play Ball Minnesota All-Star Series and hit a home run over the left-field fence at Chanhassen High School. Koch is playing for coach Paul Blanchard at Southwest State University this year.

Bella Lambert

The Minnetonka High junior won the state Class AA girls tennis singles title by defeating her arch rival, Sophia Reddy from Edina, 6-0, 7-5, in the finals at Baseline Tennis Center.

Malik Lofton

Lofton was Hopkins High’s leading receiver, as well as the Royals’ leading return man, during the 2016 prep football season. He was selected to the All-West District team for the second straight year.

Boye Mafe

Hopkins High’s 6-foot-5 outside linebacker is being heavily recruited by NCAA Division I football programs, including the University of Minnesota. He led the Royals in tackles during the 2016. Hopkins head coach John DenHartog noted that most opponents game-planned to run their offense away from Mafe’s side of the field.

Jasmyn Martin

Martin, a 6-foot-3 outside hitter, led the Hopkins High volleyball team to fourth place in the State Class AAA Tournament while earning All-State honors. She will play for the University of Minnesota on scholarship next season.

Presley Norby

Norby, who is now playing hockey for the University of Wisconsin, finished a banner year at Minnetonka High in 2016. She was named Ms. Hockey of Minnesota after recording 51 points on 33 goals and 18 assists. Then she was named the Athena Award winner as Minnetonka’s most outstanding female senior athlete.

Kenny Novak Jr.

Hopkins High’s boys basketball coach closed out 2016 with his 800th career win. His Royals reached that milestone with a 92-78 victory over Park Center at Hopkins Lindbergh Center.

Sam Schilling

Schilling, who has just begun his senior season with the Minnetonka High boys swimming and diving team, led the Skippers to the state True Team title in 2016. At the State Class AA Meet, he won the 200- and 500-yard freestyle races in All-American times.

Ryan St. Clair

The Hopkins High boys soccer and hockey captain continues the family tradition in Royal athletics. He made the 2016 All-Lake Conference soccer team as one of the league’s most athletic goalies. “Ryan kept us in every game,” said head coach Justin Hegre.

Joe Shallenberger

Minnetonka’s 37-year-old shortstop won his fourth Most Valuable Player plaque at the State Class A Amateur Baseball Tournament. “The MVP was an easy choice,” said Minnetonka manager Kevin Hoy. “Joe went 20-for-29 with five home runs.”

Ben Sigel

Sigel’s swing was as smooth as silk as he won the State Class AAA Boys Golf Tournament at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids. He followed his first-round score of 67 with a solid 72 to finish at 139.

Samantha Seliger Swenson

In her sophomore season, Seliger Swenson led the University of Minnesota volleyball team to an NCAA Final Four appearance. The Gophers lost to Stanford in a national semifinal match. Seliger Swenson was named Big Ten Conference Setter of the Week four times during the 2016 season.

Maddie Suk

Hopkins High’s sophomore tennis standout made the All-Lake Conference team for the second year in a row and was ranked seventh in the state in the Minnesota Tennis Coaches’ Association poll.