St. Louis Park calendar

Friday, Jan. 13

HIGH SCHOOL WINTER ONE-ACT PLAY

When: 7 p.m.

Where: St. Louis Park High School auditorium, 6425 W. 33rd St.

Info: 952-928-6100

TOASTMASTERS – WHOLE WHEAT CHAPTER

When: 7:15-8:30 a.m.

Where: AAA Minneapolis, 5400 Auto Club Way, St. Louis Park

Info: 952-920-3908

Saturday, Jan. 14

HIGH SCHOOL WINTER ONE-ACT PLAY

When: 7 p.m.

Where: St. Louis Park High School auditorium, 6425 W. 33rd St.

Info: 952-928-6100

ST. LOUIS PARK HISTORICAL SOCIETY OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

When: 1-4 p.m.

Where: St. Louis Park Historical Society, 3546 Dakota Ave. S., Suite C

Info: [email protected]

Sunday, Jan. 15

HIGH SCHOOL WINTER ONE-ACT PLAY

When: 2 p.m.

Where: St. Louis Park High School auditorium, 6425 W. 33rd St.

Info: 952-928-6100

READ WITH AN ANIMAL

When: 1-2:30 p.m.

Where: St. Louis Park Library, 3240 Library Lane

Info: 612-543-6125

Monday, Jan. 16

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY

St. Louis Park Public Schools, City Hall, Westwood Hills Nature Center building and St. Louis Park Emergency Program closed

Tuesday, Jan. 17

CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: St. Louis Park City Hall, 5005 Minnetonka Blvd.

Info: 952-924-2500

HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: St. Louis Park City Hall, 5005 Minnetonka Blvd.

Info: 952-924-2500

COMPUTER BUDDY CLUB

When: 1-3 p.m.

Where: Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd.

Info: 952-924-2528

Wednesday, Jan. 18

FARE FOR ALL FOOD DISTRIBUTION

When: 4-6 p.m.

Where: Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 8115 Hwy. 7

Info: fareforall.org

PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

When: 6 p.m.

Where: St. Louis Park City Hall, 5005 Minnetonka Blvd.

Info: 952-924-2500

PARKS AND RECREATION ADVISORY COMMISSION MEETING

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: St. Louis Park Recreation Center, 3700 Monterey Drive

Info: 952-924-2500

LUPUS AND AUTOIMMUNE DISEASES SUPPORT GROUP

When: 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: St. Louis Park City Hall community room, 5005 Minnetonka Blvd.

Info: 952-746-5151 or LupusMN.org

BABY STORYTIME

When: 9:30-10 a.m.

Where: St. Louis Park Library, 3240 Library Lane

Info: 612-543-5669

FAMILY STORYTIME

When: 10:30-11 a.m.

Where: St. Louis Park Library, 3240 Library Lane

Info: 612-543-5669

SENIOR VIDEO BOOK CLUB

When: 1-2 p.m.

Where: Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd.

Info: 952-928-6444

MOVIE AND DISCUSSION ON “INTO THIN AIR: DEATH ON EVEREST”

When: 6-8:30 p.m.

Where: Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd.

Info: 952-928-6444

TALKING MEDS TOASTMASTERS

When: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Park Nicollet Stilts Building, 6700 Excelsior Blvd.

Info: talkingmeds.toastmastersclubs.org

SPEAKEASY TOASTMASTERS

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Lunds and Byerlys community room, 3777 Park Center Blvd.

Info: [email protected]

Thursday, Jan. 19

PASTORAL INTERN KEVIN FARRAR TALKS ABOUT HIS JOURNEY FROM SAN FRANCISCO TO WESTWOOD LUTHERAN CHURCH

When: 10-11:30 a.m.

Where: Westwood Lutheran Church, 9001 Cedar Lake Road S.

Info: 952-546-0072

NEIGHBORHOOD LEADERS FORUM

When: 6 p.m.

Where: St. Louis Park City Hall, 5005 Minnetonka Blvd.

Info: 952-924-2500

TRAUMATIC LOSS GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP

When: 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Westwood Lutheran Church, 9001 Cedar Lake Road S.

Info and registration: 612-673-3951