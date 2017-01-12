South Lake Minnetonka Community Calendar: Jan. 12-20

Thursday, Jan. 12

DRY BRUSH CLASS

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Untainted

Info: untaintedskincare.com

Friday, Jan. 13

DANCE FITNESS

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

BINGO

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

GLOBAL WINE

TASTING

When: 3-7 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Vintage

Info: excelsiorvintage.com

WINTER

CELEBRATION

AND PIZZA PARTY

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: arcticfever.net

Saturday, Jan. 14

BREAKFAST AT THE LODGE

When: 8-9 a.m.

Where: Excelsior Masonic Lodge

Info: excelsior113.org

INSULATION

INVESTIGATION

When: 10-11:30 a.m.

Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria

Info: threeriversparks.org

ARCTIC FEVER

When: 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m.

Where: South Lake area. Visit website for schedule.

Info: arcticfever.net

BRODINI COMEDY MAGIC

When: 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Where: Excelsior Library

Info: hclib.org

FELTED CREATIONS

When: 1-4 p.m.

Where: Gale Woods Farm, 7210 County Rd. 110 W., Minnetrista

Info: threeriversparks.org

INTRODUCTION TO KNITTING FOR KIDS

When: 1-4 p.m.

Where: Gale Woods Farm, 7210 County Rd. 110 W., Minnetrista

Info: threeriversparks.org

ARCTIC FEVER FAT TIRE RACE

When: 2-10 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsiorbrew.com/arctic-fat-tire/

TRAINWRECK

CONCERT

When: 3-6 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsiorbrew.com

GLOBAL WINE

TASTING

When: 3-7 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Vintage

Info: excelsiorvintage.com

ARCTIC FEVER

FAMILY BOWLING

When: 4-6 p.m.

Where: County Club Lanes

Info: 952-474-5959 to make a reservation

NEW PRIMITIVES CONCERT

When: 8-11 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsiorbrew.com

THE SUN DRAGONS CONCERT

When: 8-10:30 p.m.

Where: Victor’s on Water

Info: 952-474-8879

Sunday, Jan. 15

PRINCESS BRUNCH

When: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Where: Lord Fletcher’s, 3746 Sunset Dr.

Info: Call 952-471-8513 to RSVP

BREWGRASS

SUNDAYS

When: Noon-2 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsiorbrew.com

RAPTORS IN THE YARD

When: 2-4 p.m.

Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria

Info: threeriversparks.org

Monday, Jan. 16

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY

PRESCHOOL DROP-OFF: KITS AND CUBS

When: 1-3 p.m.

Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria

Info: threeriversparks.org

MASONIC LODGE DINNER AND

MEETING

When: 6-10 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Masonic Lodge

Info: excelsior113.org

Tuesday, Jan. 17

CARD CRAFTERS

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

WOOD CARVERS

When: 9:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

KNITTING GROUP

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

EXCELSIOR

ROTARY CLUB

When: Noon

Where: Minnetonka Community Education Center

Info: excelsiorrotary.org

BEADING

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

EXCELSIOR CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall

Info: ci.excelsior.mn.us

SHOREWOOD

PLANNING

COMMISSION

MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall

Info: ci.shorewood.mn.us

Wednesday, Jan. 18

LAKE MINNETONKA EXCELSIOR

ROTARY CLUB

When: 7 a.m.

Where: Maynard’s

Info: lmerc.org

DANCE FITNESS

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

QUILTING GROUP

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

FAMILY STORYTIME

When: 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Where: Excelsior Library

Info: hclib.org

BLOOD DRIVE

When: 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Where: Minnetonka Community Education

Info: bit.ly/2dvC0lG

MAHJONG

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

TOMMY LOVE TRIO CONCERT

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsiorbrew.com

GREENWOOD

PLANNING

COMMISSION

MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Deephaven City Hall

Info: greenwoodmn.com

ORDER OF THE

EASTERN STAR MEETING

When: 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Masonic Lodge

Info: excelsior113.org

Thursday, Jan. 19

BRIDGE

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

OPEN LATE

THURSDAY

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: Downtown Excelsior

Info: excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com

MINNEHAHA CREEK WATERSHED

DISTRICT POLICY AND PLANNING

COMMITTEE

MEETING

When: 6:45-7:45 p.m.

Where: 15320 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka

Info: minnehahacreek.org

Friday, Jan. 20

DANCE FITNESS

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

DEMENTIA SUPPORT GROUP

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

BINGO

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

GLOBAL WINE

TASTING

When: 3-7 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Vintage

Info: excelsiorvintage.com