Community & People

South Lake Minnetonka Community Calendar: Jan. 12-20

By

Thursday, Jan. 12
DRY BRUSH CLASS
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Untainted
Info: untaintedskincare.com

Friday, Jan. 13
DANCE FITNESS
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

BINGO
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

GLOBAL WINE
TASTING
When: 3-7 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Vintage
Info: excelsiorvintage.com

WINTER
CELEBRATION
AND PIZZA PARTY
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: arcticfever.net

Saturday, Jan. 14
BREAKFAST AT THE LODGE
When: 8-9 a.m.
Where: Excelsior Masonic Lodge
Info: excelsior113.org

INSULATION
INVESTIGATION
When: 10-11:30 a.m.
Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria
Info: threeriversparks.org

ARCTIC FEVER
When: 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m.
Where: South Lake area. Visit website for schedule.
Info: arcticfever.net

BRODINI COMEDY MAGIC
When: 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Where: Excelsior Library
Info: hclib.org

FELTED CREATIONS
When: 1-4 p.m.
Where: Gale Woods Farm, 7210 County Rd. 110 W., Minnetrista
Info: threeriversparks.org

INTRODUCTION TO KNITTING FOR KIDS
When: 1-4 p.m.
Where: Gale Woods Farm, 7210 County Rd. 110 W., Minnetrista
Info: threeriversparks.org

ARCTIC FEVER FAT TIRE RACE
When: 2-10 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com/arctic-fat-tire/

TRAINWRECK
CONCERT
When: 3-6 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com

GLOBAL WINE
TASTING
When: 3-7 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Vintage
Info: excelsiorvintage.com

ARCTIC FEVER
FAMILY BOWLING
When: 4-6 p.m.
Where: County Club Lanes
Info: 952-474-5959 to make a reservation

NEW PRIMITIVES CONCERT
When: 8-11 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com

THE SUN DRAGONS CONCERT
When: 8-10:30 p.m.
Where: Victor’s on Water
Info: 952-474-8879

Sunday, Jan. 15
PRINCESS BRUNCH
When: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Where: Lord Fletcher’s, 3746 Sunset Dr.
Info: Call 952-471-8513 to RSVP

BREWGRASS
SUNDAYS
When: Noon-2 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com

RAPTORS IN THE YARD
When: 2-4 p.m.
Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria
Info: threeriversparks.org

Monday, Jan. 16
MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY

PRESCHOOL DROP-OFF: KITS AND CUBS
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria
Info: threeriversparks.org

MASONIC LODGE DINNER AND
MEETING
When: 6-10 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Masonic Lodge
Info: excelsior113.org

Tuesday, Jan. 17
CARD CRAFTERS
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

WOOD CARVERS
When: 9:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

KNITTING GROUP
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

EXCELSIOR
ROTARY CLUB
When: Noon
Where: Minnetonka Community Education Center
Info: excelsiorrotary.org

BEADING
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

EXCELSIOR CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall
Info: ci.excelsior.mn.us

SHOREWOOD
PLANNING
COMMISSION
MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall
Info: ci.shorewood.mn.us

Wednesday, Jan. 18
LAKE MINNETONKA EXCELSIOR
ROTARY CLUB
When: 7 a.m.
Where: Maynard’s
Info: lmerc.org

DANCE FITNESS
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

QUILTING GROUP
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

FAMILY STORYTIME
When: 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Where: Excelsior Library
Info: hclib.org

BLOOD DRIVE
When: 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Where: Minnetonka Community Education
Info: bit.ly/2dvC0lG

MAHJONG
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

TOMMY LOVE TRIO CONCERT
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com

GREENWOOD
PLANNING
COMMISSION
MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Deephaven City Hall
Info: greenwoodmn.com

ORDER OF THE
EASTERN STAR MEETING
When: 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Masonic Lodge
Info: excelsior113.org

Thursday, Jan. 19
BRIDGE
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

OPEN LATE
THURSDAY
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Downtown Excelsior
Info: excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com

MINNEHAHA CREEK WATERSHED
DISTRICT POLICY AND PLANNING
COMMITTEE
MEETING
When: 6:45-7:45 p.m.
Where: 15320 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka
Info: minnehahacreek.org

Friday, Jan. 20
DANCE FITNESS
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

DEMENTIA SUPPORT GROUP
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

BINGO
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

GLOBAL WINE
TASTING
When: 3-7 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Vintage
Info: excelsiorvintage.com