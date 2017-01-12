South Lake Minnetonka Community Calendar: Jan. 12-20

Thursday, Jan. 12
DRY BRUSH CLASS
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Untainted
Info: untaintedskincare.com
Friday, Jan. 13
DANCE FITNESS
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
BINGO
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
GLOBAL WINE
TASTING
When: 3-7 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Vintage
Info: excelsiorvintage.com
WINTER
CELEBRATION
AND PIZZA PARTY
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: arcticfever.net
Saturday, Jan. 14
BREAKFAST AT THE LODGE
When: 8-9 a.m.
Where: Excelsior Masonic Lodge
Info: excelsior113.org
INSULATION
INVESTIGATION
When: 10-11:30 a.m.
Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria
Info: threeriversparks.org
ARCTIC FEVER
When: 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m.
Where: South Lake area. Visit website for schedule.
Info: arcticfever.net
BRODINI COMEDY MAGIC
When: 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Where: Excelsior Library
Info: hclib.org
FELTED CREATIONS
When: 1-4 p.m.
Where: Gale Woods Farm, 7210 County Rd. 110 W., Minnetrista
Info: threeriversparks.org
INTRODUCTION TO KNITTING FOR KIDS
When: 1-4 p.m.
Where: Gale Woods Farm, 7210 County Rd. 110 W., Minnetrista
Info: threeriversparks.org
ARCTIC FEVER FAT TIRE RACE
When: 2-10 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com/arctic-fat-tire/
TRAINWRECK
CONCERT
When: 3-6 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com
GLOBAL WINE
TASTING
When: 3-7 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Vintage
Info: excelsiorvintage.com
ARCTIC FEVER
FAMILY BOWLING
When: 4-6 p.m.
Where: County Club Lanes
Info: 952-474-5959 to make a reservation
NEW PRIMITIVES CONCERT
When: 8-11 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com
THE SUN DRAGONS CONCERT
When: 8-10:30 p.m.
Where: Victor’s on Water
Info: 952-474-8879
Sunday, Jan. 15
PRINCESS BRUNCH
When: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Where: Lord Fletcher’s, 3746 Sunset Dr.
Info: Call 952-471-8513 to RSVP
BREWGRASS
SUNDAYS
When: Noon-2 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com
RAPTORS IN THE YARD
When: 2-4 p.m.
Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria
Info: threeriversparks.org
Monday, Jan. 16
MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY
PRESCHOOL DROP-OFF: KITS AND CUBS
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria
Info: threeriversparks.org
MASONIC LODGE DINNER AND
MEETING
When: 6-10 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Masonic Lodge
Info: excelsior113.org
Tuesday, Jan. 17
CARD CRAFTERS
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
WOOD CARVERS
When: 9:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
KNITTING GROUP
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
EXCELSIOR
ROTARY CLUB
When: Noon
Where: Minnetonka Community Education Center
Info: excelsiorrotary.org
BEADING
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
EXCELSIOR CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall
Info: ci.excelsior.mn.us
SHOREWOOD
PLANNING
COMMISSION
MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall
Info: ci.shorewood.mn.us
Wednesday, Jan. 18
LAKE MINNETONKA EXCELSIOR
ROTARY CLUB
When: 7 a.m.
Where: Maynard’s
Info: lmerc.org
DANCE FITNESS
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
QUILTING GROUP
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
FAMILY STORYTIME
When: 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Where: Excelsior Library
Info: hclib.org
BLOOD DRIVE
When: 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Where: Minnetonka Community Education
Info: bit.ly/2dvC0lG
MAHJONG
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
TOMMY LOVE TRIO CONCERT
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com
GREENWOOD
PLANNING
COMMISSION
MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Deephaven City Hall
Info: greenwoodmn.com
ORDER OF THE
EASTERN STAR MEETING
When: 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Masonic Lodge
Info: excelsior113.org
Thursday, Jan. 19
BRIDGE
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
OPEN LATE
THURSDAY
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Downtown Excelsior
Info: excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com
MINNEHAHA CREEK WATERSHED
DISTRICT POLICY AND PLANNING
COMMITTEE
MEETING
When: 6:45-7:45 p.m.
Where: 15320 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka
Info: minnehahacreek.org
Friday, Jan. 20
DANCE FITNESS
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
DEMENTIA SUPPORT GROUP
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
BINGO
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
GLOBAL WINE
TASTING
When: 3-7 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Vintage
Info: excelsiorvintage.com