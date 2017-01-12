Wayzata-Hopkins showdown set for Friday night

Wayzata takes on Hopkins in boys basketball

The showdown is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the Wayzata High gym.

Hopkins, the defending state Class 4A boys basketball champion, is 9-2 this season. Wayzata, which handed Hopkins its only loss last season, enters the contest with a 9-0 mark.

“Wayzata is loaded, and they’ll be loaded for a while,” said Hopkins head coach Kenny Novak Jr. “They can really shoot it. We’re not as good as last year, and some Wayzata people are talking like they’re better this year.” Junior guard Drew Galinson of the Wayzata High boys basketball team loses Jefferson defender Mike Evans on this drive to the hoop during Wayzata’s 66-53 nonconference victory Jan. 3 at the Wayzata gym. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

“I wouldn’t want to say that about our team,” said Wayzata head coach Bryan Schnettler. “But this team is in it for each other. They continue to improve and find ways to win. They’re excited to play Hopkins.”

Both teams have outstanding shooters. Seniors Ryan Lindberg and Gavin Baumgartner are both averaging 16 points per game for the Trojans. Senior guard Ishmael El-Amin is the top gun for Hopkins, averaging 23.9 points per game.

Hopkins’ coach Novak respects Wayzata.

“They were a good team last year, and their main players have a lot of experience,” he said.

Wayzata’s experience showed in two nonconference wins last week as the Trojans beat Bloomington Jefferson 66-53 and St. Michael-Albertville 73-44.

“Jefferson is a well-coached team that likes to play at a slower pace,” said Schnettler.

The Jaguars’ game play went out the window when Wayzata bolted to a 32-12 lead late in the first half.

“Offensively, we played really well in stretches,” said Schnettler. “And we played pretty good defense.”

Lindberg scored 20 points for the Trojans to offset the 19 points scored by Jefferson’s 6-7 senior forward, Tyler Riemersma. Point guard Jacob Beeninga scored 17 for Wayzata, while Drew Galinson scored seven points and Baumgartner and Mitchell Faust each contributed six.

In the win over St. Michael-Albertville, the Trojans’ defense stood out.

“On two occasions, we held them scoreless on ten straight possessions,” Schnettler noted.

Eleven players scored for Wayzata, led by Lindberg with 17 points and Baumgartner with 12. Beeninga, Faust and Galinson each had six points, while Bryce Hempel and Luke Paulson scored five each.

“It is still early in the season,” said Schnettler. “We are seeing improvement. Jacob Beeninga [the sophomore point guard] has taken it to a different level. And we have a lot of players who are shooting the ball well.”

