Rep. Pugh starts new term at the Legislature

House District 33B Representative and Chanhassen resident Cindy Pugh was sworn-in Jan. 3 as the 2017 session began in St. Paul.

Pugh will continue representing District 33B which includes the cities of Chanhassen, Shorewood, Deephaven, Greenwood, Excelsior, Tonka Bay, Orono, Minnetonka Beach, Spring Park and Mound.

“I am grateful to have been re-elected to serve my third term in the Minnesota House of Representatives and to representing the interests of my wonderful constituents,” Pugh said. “My top priority will be to work collaboratively to address the crisis of skyrocketing health insurance premiums and deductibles, which many of my constituents are experiencing as a result of the collapse of the individual insurance market in Minnesota. I’m also looking forward to working with my colleagues to make smart investments in our roads and bridges and to bringing much needed tax relief to hardworking Minnesotans.”

Pugh, who was first elected in 2012, was named vice chair of the government operations and elections committee. She will also serve on the state government finance, the rules and legislative administration and civil law and data practices committees.

Constituents can contact Rep. Pugh at 651-296-4315 or at [email protected]