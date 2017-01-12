Public Notices – PUBLIC NOTICE

(Official Publication)

NOTICE OF HADLEY LAKE OPEN WATER

The aeration system on Hadley Lake (27-109), in Western Hennepin County, in the South West corner of the City of Plymouth, (Township 118N, Range 22W, Section 31), will create open water in several places. Skiers, hikers and skaters are warned to stay clear of the open water. Weather conditions may cause the areas of thin ice and open water to fluctuate greatly. Snowmobilers should stay off the lake entirely. The aerators, which will be in operation throughout the winter, are designed to improve water quality and prevent fish kills.

Published in the

Wayzata Sun Sailor

January 12, 19, 2017

640338