Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND

DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY

3200 France Ave. S., St. Louis Park, MN

55416-4757

January 30, 2017 at 1:30 pm

PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at St. Louis Park 25873: 3200 France Ave. S., St. Louis Park, MN 55416-4757. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on January 30, 2017 at 1:30 pm personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:

2119- Adair, Jonathan

2366- Banks, Marvin

2423- Edwards, Raquel

2525- Legerski, Alex

2545- Segel, Thomas

3120- Collins, Tyneisha

3327- Engen, Jason

4210- Engen, Jason

5204- Tenpas, Douglas

5208- Polk, Whitney

5302- Appert, Dawn

5313- Dather, Roderick

5331- Spartz, Kelly

5429- Petersen, Clark

6232- Dickerson, Erica

6262- Kaplan, Samuel

6343- Christiansen, Gary

6428- Burton, Troy

6437- Wey, Cheryl

6552- Nevilles, J.R.

7214- Sharratt, Bradley

7326- Sutmar, Cathy

7329- Bean, Bob

8203- Twocrow, Alicia

8216- Saravia Estrada, Debbie

8234- Mcgee, Sydney

8401- Young, James

9007- Sowe, Dawda

9044- Rakun, Michael

9057- Brinda, Christopher

Published in the

St. Louis Park Sun Sailor

January 12, 19, 2017

638915