Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND
DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY
3200 France Ave. S., St. Louis Park, MN
55416-4757
January 30, 2017 at 1:30 pm
PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at St. Louis Park 25873: 3200 France Ave. S., St. Louis Park, MN 55416-4757. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on January 30, 2017 at 1:30 pm personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:
2119- Adair, Jonathan
2366- Banks, Marvin
2423- Edwards, Raquel
2525- Legerski, Alex
2545- Segel, Thomas
3120- Collins, Tyneisha
3327- Engen, Jason
4210- Engen, Jason
5204- Tenpas, Douglas
5208- Polk, Whitney
5302- Appert, Dawn
5313- Dather, Roderick
5331- Spartz, Kelly
5429- Petersen, Clark
6232- Dickerson, Erica
6262- Kaplan, Samuel
6343- Christiansen, Gary
6428- Burton, Troy
6437- Wey, Cheryl
6552- Nevilles, J.R.
7214- Sharratt, Bradley
7326- Sutmar, Cathy
7329- Bean, Bob
8203- Twocrow, Alicia
8216- Saravia Estrada, Debbie
8234- Mcgee, Sydney
8401- Young, James
9007- Sowe, Dawda
9044- Rakun, Michael
9057- Brinda, Christopher
Published in the
St. Louis Park Sun Sailor
January 12, 19, 2017
638915