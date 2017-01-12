Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND

DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY

7800 Park Drive, Chanhassen, MN 55317-9500

January 30, 2017 at 11:00 am

PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Chanhassen 08305: 7800 Park Drive, Chanhassen, MN 55317-9500. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on January 30, 2017 at 11:00 am personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:

0254- Monk, Michael

0311- Doud, Sarah

0320- Noel, Cindy

0395- Moe, Karin

0434- Sass, William

0455- Hang, Sokuntheari

0466- Landon, Seth

0508- Motley-Kees, Cheryl

0511- Pivec, Cory

2012- Hegeman, Cramer

2086- Fox, Dennis

2121- Peterson, Brett

Published in the

Excelsior-Shorewood Sun Sailor

January 12, 19, 2017

638893