Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND
DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY
7800 Park Drive, Chanhassen, MN 55317-9500
January 30, 2017 at 11:00 am
PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Chanhassen 08305: 7800 Park Drive, Chanhassen, MN 55317-9500. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on January 30, 2017 at 11:00 am personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:
0254- Monk, Michael
0311- Doud, Sarah
0320- Noel, Cindy
0395- Moe, Karin
0434- Sass, William
0455- Hang, Sokuntheari
0466- Landon, Seth
0508- Motley-Kees, Cheryl
0511- Pivec, Cory
2012- Hegeman, Cramer
2086- Fox, Dennis
2121- Peterson, Brett
Published in the
Excelsior-Shorewood Sun Sailor
January 12, 19, 2017
638893