Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND
DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY
19545 Highway 7, Excelsior, MN 55331-9135
January 30, 2017 at 10:30 am
PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Excelsior 08318: 19545 Highway 7, Excelsior, MN 55331-9135. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on January 30, 2017 at 10:30 am personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:
0141- Green Nature Cycle, LLC
0169- Weeks, Bayza
0216- Garcia, David
0279- LaPitz III, James
0631- Lindenberg, Paul
1050- Egan, Ramon (Ray)
1110- Wedgeworth, Angela
1249- Williams, Harold
1350- Moccia, Anthony
1472- Brown, Kimberly
Published in the
Excelsior-Shorewood Sun Sailor
January 12, 19, 2017
638843