Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND

DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY

19545 Highway 7, Excelsior, MN 55331-9135

January 30, 2017 at 10:30 am

PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Excelsior 08318: 19545 Highway 7, Excelsior, MN 55331-9135. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on January 30, 2017 at 10:30 am personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:

0141- Green Nature Cycle, LLC

0169- Weeks, Bayza

0216- Garcia, David

0279- LaPitz III, James

0631- Lindenberg, Paul

1050- Egan, Ramon (Ray)

1110- Wedgeworth, Angela

1249- Williams, Harold

1350- Moccia, Anthony

1472- Brown, Kimberly

Published in the

Excelsior-Shorewood Sun Sailor

January 12, 19, 2017

