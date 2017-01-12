Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND

DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY

1144 7th Street S., Hopkins, MN 55343-7850

January 30, 2017 at 10:00 am

PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Hopkins 08310: 1144 7th Street S., Hopkins, MN 55343-7850. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on January 30, 2017 at 10:00 am personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:

0151- Johnson-Malone, Angela

0175- Stewart, Novale

0194- Young, Arlon

0240- Bledsoe, Montrell

0255- Lewison, Gwen

0349- Petron, Travis

0369- Janey, David

0370- Hart, Doris

0373- Scott, Tamika

0510- Marker, Robert

0615- Beaty, Aisha

0616- Battle, LaConnie

0629- Hart, Jerry

0701- Collins, Mary

0707- Hjelle, Maria

0720- Schech, Terry

Published in the

Hopkins- Minnetonka Sun Sailor

January 12, 19, 2017

638831