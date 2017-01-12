Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND
DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY
1144 7th Street S., Hopkins, MN 55343-7850
January 30, 2017 at 10:00 am
PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Hopkins 08310: 1144 7th Street S., Hopkins, MN 55343-7850. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on January 30, 2017 at 10:00 am personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:
0151- Johnson-Malone, Angela
0175- Stewart, Novale
0194- Young, Arlon
0240- Bledsoe, Montrell
0255- Lewison, Gwen
0349- Petron, Travis
0369- Janey, David
0370- Hart, Doris
0373- Scott, Tamika
0510- Marker, Robert
0615- Beaty, Aisha
0616- Battle, LaConnie
0629- Hart, Jerry
0701- Collins, Mary
0707- Hjelle, Maria
0720- Schech, Terry
Published in the
Hopkins- Minnetonka Sun Sailor
January 12, 19, 2017
638831