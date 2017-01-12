Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY

2825 Hedberg Drive,

Minnetonka, MN 55305-3406

January 30, 2017 at 9:30 am

PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Minnetonka 08313: 2825 Hedberg Drive, Minnetonka, MN 55305-3406. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on January 30, 2017 at 9:30 am personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:

0201- Callan, Lance

0228- Lemal, Justin

0447- Morgan, Sean

0545- Erickson, Jackie

0617- Takerngpol, Souratsavady

0641- Mappy, Gblmna

Published in the

Hopkins- Minnetonka Sun Sailor

January 12, 19, 2017

638816