Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND

DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY

424 3RD AVE. N., MINNEAPOLIS, MN 55401-1706

January 27, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.

PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Minneapolis 25872: 424 3rd Ave. N., Minneapolis, MN 55401-1706. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on January 27, 2017 at 11:00 a.m., personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:

0001- Coleman, Alex

0039- Ayau, Ashley

0042- Mintz, Deleon

0050- Berg, Tiffany

0069- Stepp, Tami

1104C- Carreon, Daniel

1116- Schrader, Ann

1121- Kutzler, Diana

1129- Adigoun, Adewola

1132- Kutzler, Diana

1143- Gates, Janet

2005- Lief, Edward

2008- Kutzler, Diana

2010- Kutzler, Diana

2015- Dalton, Richard

2038- Spirit of Faith Christian

Center

2042- Hidaru, Senait

3009- Simmons, Alex

3017- Lief, Edward

3020- Reynolds, Kimberely

3028- Crenshaw Jr., Anthony

3037- Saint, Karl

3059- Reeves, Frank

3105- Robinson, Shanice

3112- Hunter, Lavale

3118- Ralston, Vanessa

3200- Smith, Jeffrey

4020- Strong, Brandi

4059- Brewer, Betsy

4064- Carter, Keith

4113- Taylor, Shannon

4125- Williams, Shyeeda

5004- Rosebear, Barbara

5007- Okney, Jude

5025- Martin, Corrine

5026- Lane, Doris

5027- Miller, Terry

5056- Alexander, Michelle

5084- Beneche, Stephanie

5093- Schwensen, Brian

5102- Lief, Edward

5103- Cherry, Sr., Dennis

6000- Hunter, Joe

6031- Zephier, Shiela

6034- Kuusisto, Jane

6060- Kutzler, Diana

6061- Kutzler, Diana

6084- Smith, Santana

6117- Hunt-hughes, Samantha

7011- Lauerman, Christoher

7047- Vargas, Devante

7049- Dillon, Charles

7057B- Tucker, Bobby

7078B- Briscole, Cameron

7095- Davis, Pashion

7107- Salah, Seleban

7144- Beard-Goss, Mariann

7146- Jackson, Brenda

8028- Williams, Titianna

8034- Scott, Clinton

8035- Callender-Tillis, Relishea

8036- Williams, Jason

8060- Watkins, Ebony

8065- Beverly, Leon

8114- Walker, Antoinise

8124- Walker, Eric

8200- Steele, Christopher

8206- Toensing, Savannah

8210- Martin, Melvin

8215- Dixon, Sabrina

8404- Johnson, Johnnie

8410- Hogue, Jenny

9003- Hughes, Kenneth

Published in the

St. Louis Park Sun Sailor

January 12, 19, 2017

638807