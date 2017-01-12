Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND
DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY
424 3RD AVE. N., MINNEAPOLIS, MN 55401-1706
January 27, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Minneapolis 25872: 424 3rd Ave. N., Minneapolis, MN 55401-1706. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on January 27, 2017 at 11:00 a.m., personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:
0001- Coleman, Alex
0039- Ayau, Ashley
0042- Mintz, Deleon
0050- Berg, Tiffany
0069- Stepp, Tami
1104C- Carreon, Daniel
1116- Schrader, Ann
1121- Kutzler, Diana
1129- Adigoun, Adewola
1132- Kutzler, Diana
1143- Gates, Janet
2005- Lief, Edward
2008- Kutzler, Diana
2010- Kutzler, Diana
2015- Dalton, Richard
2038- Spirit of Faith Christian
Center
2042- Hidaru, Senait
3009- Simmons, Alex
3017- Lief, Edward
3020- Reynolds, Kimberely
3028- Crenshaw Jr., Anthony
3037- Saint, Karl
3059- Reeves, Frank
3105- Robinson, Shanice
3112- Hunter, Lavale
3118- Ralston, Vanessa
3200- Smith, Jeffrey
4020- Strong, Brandi
4059- Brewer, Betsy
4064- Carter, Keith
4113- Taylor, Shannon
4125- Williams, Shyeeda
5004- Rosebear, Barbara
5007- Okney, Jude
5025- Martin, Corrine
5026- Lane, Doris
5027- Miller, Terry
5056- Alexander, Michelle
5084- Beneche, Stephanie
5093- Schwensen, Brian
5102- Lief, Edward
5103- Cherry, Sr., Dennis
6000- Hunter, Joe
6031- Zephier, Shiela
6034- Kuusisto, Jane
6060- Kutzler, Diana
6061- Kutzler, Diana
6084- Smith, Santana
6117- Hunt-hughes, Samantha
7011- Lauerman, Christoher
7047- Vargas, Devante
7049- Dillon, Charles
7057B- Tucker, Bobby
7078B- Briscole, Cameron
7095- Davis, Pashion
7107- Salah, Seleban
7144- Beard-Goss, Mariann
7146- Jackson, Brenda
8028- Williams, Titianna
8034- Scott, Clinton
8035- Callender-Tillis, Relishea
8036- Williams, Jason
8060- Watkins, Ebony
8065- Beverly, Leon
8114- Walker, Antoinise
8124- Walker, Eric
8200- Steele, Christopher
8206- Toensing, Savannah
8210- Martin, Melvin
8215- Dixon, Sabrina
8404- Johnson, Johnnie
8410- Hogue, Jenny
9003- Hughes, Kenneth
Published in the
St. Louis Park Sun Sailor
January 12, 19, 2017
638807