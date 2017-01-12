Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY
3205 Ranchview Lane N., Plymouth, MN 55447-1465
January 30, 2017 at 4:00 pm
PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Plymouth 08316: 3205 Ranchview Lane N., Plymouth, MN 55447-1465. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on January 30, 2017 at 4:00 pm personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:
1112- Hatcher, Steve
1436- Frye, Jamiee
1513- Cox Jr, Theophilus
1528- Nordling, Claudia
1534- Spann, Jasmine
2103- Williams, Jessica
2207- Williams, Larry
2304- Felsen, Brian
2305- Brown, Christian
2434- Salyers, Robben
2501- Fields, John
2611- Stark, Shawn
2824- Ard, Joyce
Published in the
Plymouth Sun Sailor
January 12, 19, 2017
637749