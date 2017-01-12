Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY

3205 Ranchview Lane N., Plymouth, MN 55447-1465

January 30, 2017 at 4:00 pm

PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Plymouth 08316: 3205 Ranchview Lane N., Plymouth, MN 55447-1465. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on January 30, 2017 at 4:00 pm personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:

1112- Hatcher, Steve

1436- Frye, Jamiee

1513- Cox Jr, Theophilus

1528- Nordling, Claudia

1534- Spann, Jasmine

2103- Williams, Jessica

2207- Williams, Larry

2304- Felsen, Brian

2305- Brown, Christian

2434- Salyers, Robben

2501- Fields, John

2611- Stark, Shawn

2824- Ard, Joyce

Published in the

Plymouth Sun Sailor

January 12, 19, 2017

637749