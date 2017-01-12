Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY

13011 Highway 55, Plymouth, MN 55441-3805

January 30, 2017 at 3:30 p.m.

PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Plymouth 08315: 13011 Highway 55, Plymouth, MN 55441-3805. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on January 30, 2017 at 3:30 p.m., personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:

1003- Helmer, Del

12009- Hemmelgarn, Sarah

13010- Jones, Candice

14021- Reynolds, Jerrod

16006- Braun, Susan

16018- Hunter, Anntonia

2013- Totten, Timothy

3031- Kokoris, Mae

3055- Kar, Marcus

3066- Potter, Bailey

3084- Caldwell, Bryan

3136- Collins, Casandra

3148- Holmers, Todd

3189- Roberts, Charity

3197- Hayes, Sherquenia

3210- Nolder, Kim

4003- Sanders, Jordan

4011- Drasher, Christine

5025- Lewellyn, Jamie

5081- Woolworth, Nancy

6020- Colour & Design

6036- Robinson, Katelynn

7008- Strong, Lucian

7016- Peterson, Craig

8002- Martin, Joshua

8016- Jackson, Melanie

9018- Tahtamouni, Muhannad

Published in the

Plymouth Sun Sailor

January 12, 19, 2017

637739