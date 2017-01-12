Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY
13011 Highway 55, Plymouth, MN 55441-3805
January 30, 2017 at 3:30 p.m.
PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Plymouth 08315: 13011 Highway 55, Plymouth, MN 55441-3805. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on January 30, 2017 at 3:30 p.m., personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:
1003- Helmer, Del
12009- Hemmelgarn, Sarah
13010- Jones, Candice
14021- Reynolds, Jerrod
16006- Braun, Susan
16018- Hunter, Anntonia
2013- Totten, Timothy
3031- Kokoris, Mae
3055- Kar, Marcus
3066- Potter, Bailey
3084- Caldwell, Bryan
3136- Collins, Casandra
3148- Holmers, Todd
3189- Roberts, Charity
3197- Hayes, Sherquenia
3210- Nolder, Kim
4003- Sanders, Jordan
4011- Drasher, Christine
5025- Lewellyn, Jamie
5081- Woolworth, Nancy
6020- Colour & Design
6036- Robinson, Katelynn
7008- Strong, Lucian
7016- Peterson, Craig
8002- Martin, Joshua
8016- Jackson, Melanie
9018- Tahtamouni, Muhannad
Published in the
Plymouth Sun Sailor
January 12, 19, 2017
637739