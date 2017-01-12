Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND

DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY

1015 Highway 169 N., Plymouth, MN 55441-5005

January 30, 2017 at 3:00 p.m

PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Plymouth 08314: 1015 Highway 169 N., Plymouth, MN 55441-5005. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on January 30, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:

0112- Mattheis, Jacob

0121- Johnson, David

0144- Steen, Julie

0208- Green, Sonya

0321- Johnson, Lorie

0333- Bourassa, Lyric

0355- Haarsager, Jeff

0369- Vargas, Teodora

0378- Dibble-DeFer, Ashley

0382- Perry, Jon

0444- Carlisle, Danielle

0565- Bledsoe, Jerry

Published in the

Plymouth Sun Sailor

January 12, 19, 2017

637732