Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND
DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY
1015 Highway 169 N., Plymouth, MN 55441-5005
January 30, 2017 at 3:00 p.m
PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Plymouth 08314: 1015 Highway 169 N., Plymouth, MN 55441-5005. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on January 30, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:
0112- Mattheis, Jacob
0121- Johnson, David
0144- Steen, Julie
0208- Green, Sonya
0321- Johnson, Lorie
0333- Bourassa, Lyric
0355- Haarsager, Jeff
0369- Vargas, Teodora
0378- Dibble-DeFer, Ashley
0382- Perry, Jon
0444- Carlisle, Danielle
0565- Bledsoe, Jerry
Published in the
Plymouth Sun Sailor
January 12, 19, 2017
637732