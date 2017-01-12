Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF HOPKINS

Hennepin County Minnesota

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Hopkins Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, January 25, 2017, at 6:30 p.m., at City Hall, 1010 First Street South, to consider a variance application from Tonka Medical Supplies to allow for deviations from the off-street parking requirements for the property located at 65 7th Street South.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.; however, the public hearing may not start until later in the evening. The Commission will give anyone wanting to speak the opportunity to do so. The Commission requests that a spokesperson speak for a group with a consensus opinion.

The legal description of the properties is as follows:

Lots 26, 27, 28 and 29, Block 002, West Minneapolis Addition, Hennepin County, Minnesota.

If you have any interest in this matter, you are invited to attend this meeting.

For further information, contact City Planner Jason Lindahl at 952-548-6342 or [email protected]

Published in the

Hopkins- Minnetonka Sun Sailor

January 12, 2017

641047