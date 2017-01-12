Hot couture

Tonka author’s debut explores art of coffee, from the grounds up

The key to the ideal coffee shop, according to Robert Schneider, isn’t to try to be everyone’s cup of tea, but to aim to be the perfect shot of espresso for somebody.

“It’s not being snobby, it’s appreciating it for what it is,” Schneider said. “The best things are about simplicity — not trying to do too much.”

He would know: Schneider, a Minnetonka resident, has detailed notes on more than 1,000 coffee shops across the country for his new book “Coffee Culture: hot coffee and cool spaces.”

The coffee table book, with more than 200 pages of full-color photos alongside the highlights of Schneider’s research, is his authorial debut.

Schneider came to his tour of the caffeine nation by an unusual route. For much of his professional career, Schneider worked in finance and investments, although his first of two undergraduate degrees is in political science.

“Looking back, I’ve always loved coffee and I’ve always had a passion for art,” Schneider said.

Dogwood Coffee Co., in Minneapolis, is the sole Minnnesota representation in Coffee Culture, a new coffee table book by Minnetonka resident and design aficionado Robert Schneider.

As young student, he recalls dropping out of his only art history class, not because he hated it, but quite the opposite.

“I knew I would spend all my time on that one class and not be able to focus, to get good grades in my other classes,” he said.

Working in finance in Chicago, Schneider would spend his lunch breaks at a nearby museum. The city, not coincidentally, is also home to Intelligentsia, oft regarded as a pioneer in the third-wave coffee scene.

Schneider moved to Minnesota in 1993, first living downtown in Minneapolis, then relocating to Minnetonka for the suburbs’ quiet atmosphere.

“I always liked going to coffee shops when I traveled, so I started with the ones I had been to and enjoyed over the years,” Schneider said.

He supplemented his first-hand knowledge with hours of research online, seeking out the best and most unique shops nationwide.

His criteria for excellence was simple — great coffee in a visually interesting and unique environment.

For the layout of the shop, a low, open coffee bar is essential, according to Schneider.

“I always thought that the bar area should be well-positioned, open and transparent to invite interaction with baristas and easy viewing of their artistry,” he said.

This not only appeals to the customer’s desire to see how their drink of choice is made, but facilitates the barista’s showmanship, the precise dance of the demitasse amid the gleaming aesthetics of imported, steaming machinery and sparkling glass vessels.

“A barista is like a pianist or any other kind of performer,” Schneider said. “They make something so wonderful look so simple, and the instruments themselves have a beautiful design aesthetic.”

That process extends to the coffee beans themselves before the beans even arrive at the shop. Schneider prioritizes shops that either roast their own beans or get the beans fresh from well-regarded craft roasters, and partner with coffee farmers to source the highest-quality in a sustainable and ethical manner.

“It’s a return to simplicity, focusing on the quality of the beans, the individual crafting and really appreciating every stage of the process,” Schneider said.

Like fine wine, speciality coffee comes with the concept of terroir, the subtle nuances of flavor imbues by the growing conditions of the plant itself. The quality of the soil, the sun and shade, the elevation at which the coffee was grown all influence the final characteristics of within each cup.

“There’s a focus on consistent quality which, although simple, is really quite hard to do,” Schneider said. Verve Coffee in Santa Cruz, California is a perfect example of Schneider’s key tenets of excellence in coffee, including careful sourcing, sustainability, impeccable freshness and consistent quality.

His personal preferences have deep roots in a love of coffee that reaches all the way back into his childhood memories of eating fruit fresh off the tree.

“Nothing compares to fresh, homegrown fruits and vegetables. Quality coffee is sort of like that,” he said.

Simple preparations with a few, high quality ingredients allow the best qualities of the beans to shine, Schneider said. For that reason, his favorite beverage is espresso, plain, with a little steamed milk.

But along with pleasing the palate and providing a jolt of energy, coffee also offers a special opportunity for social gathering, and Schneider fondly recalls gathering with friends and loved ones over a warm mug and a homemade pastry.

“Coffee shops to much are such a huge part of everyday culture, They’ve always reminded me of being out on my front porch as a kid. It’s a safe space that invites human interaction and results in wonderful experiences and memories,” Schneider said. “That, to me, is what a coffee shop is all about,”

Although the book is brief in its descriptions, the author wanted to be sure he conveyed just what makes each place exceptional. His standards, although amateur by his own admission, are high.

“I wouldn’t say that I’m an expert,” Schneider said. “But I do try to improve my knowledge of coffee and design, and I’d like to think that shows in this book.”

For the publication’s full-color photos, Schneider worked with more than a dozen up-and-coming photographers, many of them young and looking to build their commercial portfolios.

“They’re all really impressive individuals,” he said.

Collaborating with other artists for his photoshoots is just another part of the core value of Coffee Culture, Schneider said, which comes down to a simple yet profound appreciation for everyday art, be it a steaming mug of coffee, the art on the coffee shop wall or the coffee shop itself.

“It’s really meant to be a recognition of everyone who makes it possible,” Schneider said. “It’s really amazing to me.”

He added that while nothing has been officially proposed, he would love to produce a sequel to capture even more commentary about some of the amazing art and narratives coffee shops have to offer.

“It isn’t like these are the only 33 coffee shops worth going to,” Schneider said. “Just get out there and visit any of them. There are so many good ones out there.”

