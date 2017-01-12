Hopkins School promotes heritage with Israeli partnership

by Gabby landsverk, Sun sailor Newspapers

Hopkins High School counselor Shanna Jadwin returned Jan. 4 from Israel, as part of an partnership with Alexander Muss High School in Israel.

The program allows students to explore the Middle Eastern nation’s rich culture and history, in particular its connections to Judaism.

“It is primarily Jewish students that participate. While it isn’t limited, the vast majority that choose to participate are Jewish,” Jadwin said. “They really explore their Jewish identity and have the opportunity to think critically about what it means to be Jewish and develop their relationship with Israel and their heritage.”

As a counselor, Jadwin has supported students in the program every year. In December, thanks to a recent educator enrichment program, she was one of 10 teachers in the United States to get a whirlwind tour of the Israeli high school campus in Hod HaSharon, presented in a condensed week-long schedule of various highlights.

“They gave us a mini-experience of what the students on the program experience,” she said.

The program is offered in eight-week sessions with field trips to old Jerusalem city, including ancient tunnels and caves, the Dead Sea, Tel Aviv and Sderot, with a view of the Gaza border in the distance. A long list of museums, archeological sites and other landmarks are included.

“They spend a lot of time in the classroom learning the history and culture of Israel but they also get to visit the places they’ve actually learned about,” Jadwin said. Hopkins students Sophia Sandler (left) and Dena Rosen (right) were joined by counselor Shanna Jadwin (center) in Israel as part of the school’s exchange program. (Submitted photo)

Sessions are typically conducted in a roundtable style.

“Students become very comfortable with asking questions,” Jadwin said.

Longer visits, for the duration of the summer or a full semester, are also offered. These include studying Hebrew, a week-long visit to Poland, a simulated experience with the Israeli military (service is mandatory for all qualified Israeli citizens), and a hike from the Sea of Galilee to the Mediterranean.

No matter the length of study, Jadwin said, the program is an excellent chance for students to learn and grow.

“Beyond all (the history and field trips), it’s really an opportunity for the students to develop their independence and their maturity,” Jadwin said. “This is a very different experience.”

She added that safety is a priority for the students, and they spend of majority of their time on campus. However, many of the program counselors and instructors will host students to give them an experience of an Israeli home. Students also have free time and weekends to explore the local community, which is 10 minutes away from campus.

Jadwin said she and the other educators had a chance to talk with current program participants and program alumni about their experiences. This year’s trip included two students from Hopkins and three from St. Louis Park. Hopkins High School counselor Shanna Jadwin visited Israel as part of the school district’s parternship with Alexander Muss High School. This year, local students in the program include two students from Hopkins and three students from St. Louis Park. (Submitted photo)

Jadwin said many of the students have such positive experiences that they choose to return to Israel later in life, for further study or personal growth.

“It really does seem to have a profound impact on them,” Jadwin said. “They’ve developed such a strong connection that they’re compelled to come back.”

The program also helps Hopkins students be well prepared for higher education and stand out as they pursue their dream colleges.

“As a high school counselor, I’m often talking to students about ways they can distinguish their college applications, and this is one,” she said. “It’s a unique experience and I think having a meaningful chance for personal development helps students when it comes to college.”

On a more personal note, Jadwin said Israel holds deep meaning for her and that it was wonderful to visit there again, while promoting the growth and well-being of her students.

“I loved it. It was an amazing opportunity for me and wonderful to see what our students are experiencing,” Jadwin said. “As one student said, ‘This program is not a tour of Israel, it’s an experience living in Israel.’”

