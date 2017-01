MINNETONKA

PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Minnetonka Public Schools ISD 276 is accepting proposals for group Third Party Administration for Medical Plan and Pharmacy Plan. Insurance carriers requesting the Request for Proposal information should contact Ramona McCree at [email protected] or (612) 436 4613 at CBIZ, Benefits & Insurance Services, Inc.

Published in the

Hopkins-Minnetonka Sun Sailor

January 12, 2017

638848