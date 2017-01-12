Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF ST. LOUIS PARK

2017 Sanitary Sewer Gravity Mainline Rehabilitation

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

RECEIPT AND OPENING OF PROPOSALS: Sealed proposals for the work described below will be received at the office of the City Clerk, City of St. Louis Park, 5005 Minnetonka Boulevard., St. Louis Park, Minnesota, until 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 6, 2017, at which time the bids will be opened and publicly read. All bids shall be made on the proposal form provided for that purpose.

Bids will only be accepted and receipted for by the Office of the City Clerk on the 3rd floor of St. Louis Park City Hall. Bids shall be submitted in a 9 x 12 or larger envelope with an Official Bid label attached. Label will be supplied with project specifications or can be obtained from the Engineering office in City Hall on the 2nd Floor.

DESCRIPTION OF WORK: City Project No. 4017-3000

The work includes the construction of approximately:

14,100 L.F. of 9 Cured In Place Pipe for 9 VCP

TO OBTAIN BID DOCUMENTS: Digital copies of the Bidding Documents are available at http://www.questcdn.com. You may download the complete set of bidding documents for $10.00 by entering eBidDoc #4773660 on the Search Projects page. Documents are also available for fifty dollars ($50) at the office of the City Engineer, City of St. Louis Park, 5005 Minnetonka Boulevard, St. Louis Park, MN 55416, 952.924.2687, fax: 952.924.2662.

BID SECURITY: A bid bond in the amount of not less than 5% percent of the total amount bid, drawn in favor of the City of St. Louis Park shall accompany each bid.

OWNERS RIGHTS RESERVED: The City Council reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein and the right to award the contract in the best interests of the City.

Thomas K. Harmening

City Manager

Published in the

St. Louis Park Sun Sailor

January 12, 2017

641141