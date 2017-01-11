St. Louis Park council members propose plan to deal with potential incidents of perceived bias

With race-related incidents involving police making news in 2016, St. Louis Park council members spent much of their first work session of 2017 discussing how they would respond if a situation happened in their own city.

Councilmember Thom Miller pointed to an officer-involved shooting in Falcon Heights and an incident involving a dispute between an Edina officer and a pedestrian as examples of situations in which a communications plan would be useful.

“It’s pretty important, I think, to actually be proactive and make some statements to the community about what we’re doing,” Miller said at the Jan. 3 council study session.

Harmening said he has directed the city police department to work through some hypothetical scenarios that would require them to engage with the community during a challenging situation.

Harmening said he believed it would also be helpful for him and council members to discuss potential scenarios.

If a situation did happen in St. Louis Park, Harmening said, “You’ll be buried by email, social media, phone calls, people maybe at your front door, expressing their view about what happened and asking for or demanding a response. That’s very difficult to be in that situation.”

Discussing how other city officials have handled situations and learning about responses to avoid could help council members be prepared when something happens, Harmening said.

The city has a crisis communication plan, but it relates more to disasters, Harmening noted.

Mayor Jake Spano pointed out that the police department uses a community policing method designed to help officers become involved with people in the city on a regular basis.

“We can always improve on it, but it is our prevention strategy,” Spano said.

Representatives of the police department conducted outreach meetings in city neighborhoods in 2016, he added.

“Our whole approach is prevention,” Spano said.

Nonetheless, Miller warned, “I think what we’re talking about is crises that are going to occur.”

City workers constantly communicate with the community, and an issue could be perceived in a way that becomes controversial, Miller said.

“We see these things happening all over the county,” Miller said.

Creating a plan would provide direction for communicating with family members, affected members of the public and others if an incident occurred, Miller said.

Harmening said he learned from speaking with colleagues, particularly in Falcon Heights, that they became overwhelmed in responding to people during an emotional time.

“When you’re in that fog, it’s really hard to know how to deal with it,” Harmening said. “Trying to figure it out then is too late.”

Councilmember Gregg Lindberg said he did not believe the city needed to wait until hiring a new police chief to begin discussing a plan.

“We need to have a good strategy and trust amongst one another for how we’re going to collectively and individually react and what that structure looks like,” Lindberg said. “I think a unified voice and strategy, or at least some expectations, becomes important.”

Contact Seth Rowe at [email protected]