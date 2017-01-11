Nominations open for 2017 Minnetonka Alumni Awards

Many Minnetonka High School graduates have gone on to accomplish amazing things in their fields. If someone deserves recognition for their work or volunteerism, now is the time to nominate them for the annual Minnetonka Alumni Awards.

The updated online nomination form is at minnetonkaalumni.com and under “Alumni Awards.”

Anyone may submit a nomination, including self-nominations, with the exception of the Faculty Hall of Fame, which must be made by a former student.

Winners will be announced in the spring and formally recognized at the annual Alumni Awards Brunch during homecoming weekend.

The award categories include:

-Young Alum Achievement Award: This award honors alumni within 15 years of graduating for distinguished post-secondary academic achievement, professional achievement, distinguished leadership and/or distinguished service toward the greater good.

-Skippers Hall of Fame: Inducting up to five individuals or teams for achievements in arts, activities and athletics. Induction reflects achievements that stand the test of time by alumni who graduated more than 10 years ago.

-Distinguished Alumni Award: This award is the premier alumni honor, recognizing distinguished professional achievement, distinguished leadership and/or distinguished service toward the greater good. Recipients must have graduated from Minnetonka High School at least 20 years prior to receiving the award.

-Distinguished Service Award: Recognizing significant volunteer service benefiting the greater good, philanthropic leadership or service/contributions to the alumni association. Open to all graduates.

-Faculty Hall of Fame: Honoring teachers or administrators who inspired in students a passion to excel with confidence and hope. Faculty must be nominated by a former student and winners are selected through an online vote of alumni association members.