Kask says goodbye after 33 years of service

Retiring Deephaven Councilmember Keith Kask said goodbye on Jan. 3 after being honored for his 33 years of service to the city.

“On behalf of all residents, the city council hereby expresses their gratitude and appreciation to Keith Kask for his outstanding contributions and tremendous commitment to the City of Deephaven and the entire Lake Minnetonka area and we wish Keith and his family the very best in his future plans,” Mayor Paul A. Skrede said at the meeting.

Kask, in his 33 years with the city, has served on the Deephaven Planning Commission (1983-2004), as Planning Commission Chairman (1985-2004), on the Lake Minnetonka Conservation District Board (2009-2012), and the City Council (2005-2016). In addition, he has also been a member of the Minnetonka Power Squadron, Boy Scout Troop Leader for Troops 345 and 427, Lake Minnetonka Communications Committee and is a U.S. Army veteran.

“It’s been my pleasure to serve the city,” Kask told the council. “I can’t tell you how much I appreciate the friendship around this table, We don’t always necessary agree but we all are gentlemanly and part colleagues and friends. You hear about all the animosity in other city councils and we’ve never had that in Deephaven and that means a lot to me.”

Skrede responded saying, “You always have a seat here.”

Kask grew up in Deephaven and is a Minnetonka High School Class of 1971 graduate.

He said he has loved being a resident and representative of the Deephaven. He said the city “is timeless.”

Kask first became involved in 1983 when he was building a home in the city. This sparked his interest in becoming involved in the planning commission.

Kask has been involved in all aspects of the city. He said he particularly enjoyed being involved with the Deephaven Centennial Committee in 2000, in addition to the Lake Minnetonka Conservation District and the Lake Minnetonka Communications Committee.

Professionally, Kask is an insurance agent. During much of the time he was involved in the city, his wife was a flight attendant for Northwest Airlines and would often be away for days at a time, and he would take care of their son, Brandon.

Kask said that on meeting nights he would leave his son with his friend, who had offered to assist him with child care. When he returned, he tried to pay her and she refused to take the money.

“She was hurt and she said, ‘you do so much for this city, the most we can do is take care of your son,’” Kask said. “That’s the kind of people we have in this city. I’m so proud to represent Deephaven.”

Kask said he would also like to thank the professional staff of the city including administrative, public works, police department and Excelsior Fire District.

“I’m extremely appreciative of dealing with the competent and capable and professional staff that we have assembled in all parts of our city,” he said. “It makes the job of governance so much more rewarding. … We have great people.”

He added: “I’m happy to have made that time to serve my community. I have enjoyed every minute.”

