‘Good music, good coffee and good friends’ promised for Coffeehouse Concert Series

Six performances hosted by Wayzata Community Church

Warm and welcoming. That’s the environment organizers have in mind for the fourth annual Coffeehouse Series at Wayzata Community Church.

“Good music, good coffee and good friends” are promised by John Estrem, a longtime member of the church who helps pull together the lineup of guest musicians each year. Tapestry performs as part of last year’s Coffeehouse Concert Series at Wayzata Community Church. (Submitted photo)

The run of performances invites members of the community into the newly constructed third floor performance space, known as “the loft,” at the church.

Each year, the concerts provide a place for fellowship in the dead of winter.

“The concept is to have a series on some of the coldest nights of the winter – to gather in a warm place,” Estrem said.

As suggested by the series’ name, guests can expect cozy, intimate musical performances. Even the décor is meant to create an inviting atmosphere.

“The Wayzata Starbucks donated all their old coffeehouse furniture, so we’ve got these great small round tables and it’s set up almost like a living room,” Estrem said.

Coffee drinks and desserts, which are included with each $10 ticket, will also be offered.

The series features a wide range of music for visitors. The evenings of live music and fellowship begin Friday, Jan. 13, with an unplugged performance from Tapestry, the house band at the church.

On Friday, Jan. 27, Minnesota musician Charlie Roth – known for his blending of Americana, blues, country, Celtic and folk music – will perform. Minnesota musician Charlie Roth will perform Friday, Jan. 27, for Wayzata Community Church’s Coffeehouse Concert Series. (Submitted photo)

The songwriter grew up in Madison, Minnesota, and began his career as a fulltime musician in 1979 after getting out of the Air Force. Today, Roth keeps busy recording music and touring. He has three tours set this year, including a month-long trip to Europe.

“I play England, Scotland, Ireland and Holland,” Roth said. “That’s been kind of a yearly thing for me since 2010.”

When he’s not traveling, Roth performs around St. Cloud, where he has lived since 1981, and western Minnesota.

“I don’t really play around Minneapolis much, so this is kind of a rare thing for me,” Roth said.

The musician said he’s excited to perform in the church’s intimate performance space because it suits his style of songwriting.

“The main thing about having a venue like that is that they’re expected to listen to the lyrics, which is really important in my music because my songs all sort of tell a story,” Roth said.

Other performers scheduled in the concert series:

• Chancel Choir Section Leaders on Friday, Feb. 10 – This group, which features members of Vocal Essence, The Singers and the Minnesota Opera Chorus, will perform love songs from the Great American Songbook.

• Michael Monroe and Chris Jantzen on Friday, Feb. 17 – Monroe’s original acoustic music blends folk, reggae and some jazz. His warm, expressive vocals are paired with guitar, ukulele and glass and bamboo flutes. Collaborating with Monroe will be the church’s Chris Jantzen on viola.

• Nate Sabin and Friends on Friday, Feb. 24 – Sabin, a music preacher at Grace Place in St. Paul, blends folk-rock with gospel and rhythm and blues.

• Daisy Dillman Band on Friday, March 3 – The band has been a part of the Minneapolis music scene since the late 1970s, as evidenced by the band’s induction into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame in 2006. In 2015, the country rock group released “Radio,” their first album in 34 years.

If you go:

Coffeehouse Concert Series

Where: Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata

When: Doors open at 7 p.m., music at 7:30 p.m. Fridays Jan. 13, Jan. 27, Feb. 10, Feb. 17, Feb. 24 and March 3

Tickets: $10 at the door (coffee and dessert included)

Info: wayzatacommunitychurch.org

Contact Jason Jenkins at [email protected]