Former maintenance worker at St. Louis Park complex charged with burglary

A St. Louis Park man has been charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling after he allegedly entered an apartment in a complex where he had worked before being fired.

The man claimed to have been checking on a heating issue, even though he no longer worked in the building. He later admitted he stole credit cards in the apartment, according to a police account contained in a court document.

Mark Anthony Anderson, 44, faces a minimum sentence of six months in prison and a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of $35,000 if convicted of the charged of first-degree burglary.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office charged Anderson Dec. 21. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Jail Roster indicated Anderson remained in custody as of press time, with bail set at $40,000.

A court document provides the following account of the allegations against Anderson:

St. Louis Park Police responded to a report of a burglary at an apartment complex Dec. 20. When officers arrived, they met with a tenant who said she returned to her apartment slightly before 7 a.m. that morning and heard a noise from her bedroom.

When the tenant turned on the light, she said she saw Anderson crouched down next to her closet, according to the court document. The tenant fled the apartment. Anderson allegedly followed her, claiming that he had been checking on a maintenance issue.

The tenant later reported that she had discovered two credit cards were missing from her wallet.

Building management told police Anderson had been employed in a maintenance capacity but that his job had been terminated for poor performance. Anderson had been supposed to turn in his keys to apartment units after his employment had been terminated, according to the court document.

“He did not have permission to enter anyone’s apartment,” the document states.

In an interview with police, Anderson initially said he had been in the apartment in an attempt to resolve a heating issue, according to the court document.

“When asked to explain why he would do so now that he was no longer employed by the building, he claimed that he was just trying to save the building money,” the court document states.

He initially denied any knowledge of the missing cards, according to the document. However, Anderson allegedly later admitted he had taken the credit cards and disposed of them elsewhere.

Contact Seth Rowe at [email protected]