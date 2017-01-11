Dialogue in the Park at St. Louis Park Library focuses on health care

The next Dialogue in the Park, titled “Health Care: How Can We Reduce Costs and Still Get the Care We Need?,” will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the St. Louis Park Library, 3240 Library Ln.

Organizers provided the following description:

“Many in the community struggle with the rising cost of health care. Financial ruin as a result of a medical catastrophe is a fear for many and a reality for some. Nationally, spending on health care exceeds defense spending and yet many remain health care insecure. How can we reduce costs and still get the care we need?”

Participants may share their perspectives and experiences, explore what is important to them and weigh the trade-offs involved in achieving changes as well as learn more about the issue.

Space is limited. To register, visit hclib.org/events or call 612-543-6125.