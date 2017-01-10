Wayzata police reports Dec. 27 through Jan. 2

Included in the Wayzata police reports for Dec. 27 through Jan. 2 were the following incidents:

Two motor vehicle crashes involving property damage, two reports of hazardous road conditions, 16 other medical calls, three wellbeing checks on adults, one mental health issue, two verbal domestic incidents, one civil matter, one trespass warning or order, three reports of disturbance, seven reports of suspicion, six driving or traffic complaints, one animal complaint or check, four business alarms, one carbon monoxide alarm, four home alarms and four calls to assist another department.

Dec. 27 – A 39-year-old Wayzata female was arrested on an outstanding warrant on the 600 block of Rice Street East. The woman paid cash bail and was released.

Dec. 27 – A report of an unwanted person causing a disturbance on the 1000 block of Lake Street East.

Dec. 27 – A 53-year-old Plymouth woman was arrested for driving under the influence on the 1000 block of Lake Street East following a blood alcohol concentration test of .20.

Dec. 28 – A 53-year-old Maple Grove male was arrested for driving under the influence on the 700 block of Lake Street East following a blood alcohol concentration test of .12.

Dec. 29 – A loss of approximately $30 was reported on the 1300 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.

Dec. 30 – A report of a neighbor dispute on the 200 block of Glenbrook Road North. The situation was mediated.

Dec. 31 – A 46-year-old Wayzata female was arrested on an outstanding warrant at Byrondale Avenue North and Central Avenue North.

Jan. 1 – An officer advised a female that she had been issued a no-trespass order from a business on the 2400 block of Industrial Boulevard West in Long Lake.

Jan. 1 – A report of a verbal dispute between family members on the 2000 block of Orchard Lane in Long Lake.