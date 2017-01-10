Included in the Wayzata police reports Dec. 20-26 were these incidents:

Three motor vehicle crashes involving personal injury, one motor vehicle crash involving property damage, one hit and run motor vehicle crash involving property damage, one gas leak or smell, one multiple dwelling fire, two hazardous road conditions, one suicide attempt, 16 other medical calls, one medical alarm, two wellbeing checks on adults, one verbal domestic incident, two civil matters, two reports of disturbance, three reports of suspicion, eight driving or traffic complaints, three business alarms, eight home alarms and four calls to assist another department.

Dec. 21 – A report of damage to a vehicle on the 200 block of Glenmoor Lane in Long Lake.

Dec. 21 – Wayzata Fire Department responded to a report of fire alarms sounding due to a grease fire in a kitchen on the 100 block of Grand Avenue South.

Dec. 22 – A report of an intoxicated male causing a disturbance on the 600 block of Bushaway Road. The male was transported to a gas station to wait for a family member to pick him up.

Dec. 23 – A report of a verbal domestic incident on the 600 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.

Dec. 23 – A report of a loud party on the 200 block of Central Avenue North. An officer heard voices, which were not excessively loud, and advised the resident of the complaint.

Dec. 25 – A report of four popping sounds on the 500 block of Lake Street East. The area was checked, but nothing suspicious was found. Officers said the sound was likely the result of a storm.